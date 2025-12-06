Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby returned to the starting lineup Friday against the Utah Jazz after missing nine games with a strained left hamstring.

Anunoby suffered the injury Nov. 14 against the Miami Heat after playing just five minutes. The Knicks went 6-3 in his absence.

Anunoby was upgraded to questionable early Friday and went through warmups before a final decision was made. He is expected to be under a minutes restriction against the Jazz.

Anunoby is shooting 39% from 3-point range and is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 31 minutes.

In his absence, Josh Hart and Miles McBride shone with the increased minutes. Hart, who began the season as a reserve, averaged 17 points. 10.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while starting the past five games.