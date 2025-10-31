The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers have had some memorable matchups in recent years -- and Anthony Edwards has usually been in the middle of the moments people remember most.
Even though the Timberwolves star was sidelined with a hamstring strain for Wednesday's meeting between the two Western Conference teams, he managed to make an impact from the bench.
The Lakers also had marquee players in street clothes, with LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent inactive. As a result, the team rolled out a less familiar starting five -- including forward Jake LaRavia in his second straight start.
LaRavia, who was drafted 19th in 2022, was sent in a three-team deal to the Sacramento Kings in February before he landed a two-year contract with the Lakers in July.
On Wednesday, LaRavia's 17-point third quarter tied his career high for a quarter. He also had a key moment early in the fourth, hitting a 3 to put the Lakers up 105-89 -- and catching Edwards' attention.
Timberwolves fans noticed, too.
Audio from the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast picked up a Wolves fan yelling, "Who is No. 12?" Edwards threw his hands in the air and shouted back, "That's what I'm saying! I don't know!"
LaRavia finished L.A.'s 116-115 win -- sealed by an Austin Reaves game winner -- with 27 points and eight rebounds, becoming the first Lakers player with at least 25 points on 90% shooting in a game since Pau Gasol in 2010, per ESPN Research.
On Thursday afternoon, LaRavia leaned further into the bit with an Instagram post that used Edwards' exchange with the fan as his caption, adding a shrug emoji.
Safe to say Wednesday's game won't be the last time No. 12 gets noticed.