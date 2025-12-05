Open Extended Reactions

Paolo Banchero is set to make his return for the Orlando Magic on Friday against the Miami Heat.

The Magic's star power forward had missed 10 straight games with a left groin strain. Banchero suffered the injury during the Magic's win against the Knicks in New York on Nov. 12.

The Magic started playing their best basketball of the season one game before Banchero suffered his injury. They have won seven of the 10 games that Banchero missed. Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season.

Orlando and Miami will face each other again Tuesday in an NBA Cup quarterfinal in Orlando again.