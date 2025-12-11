Shams Charania reports on the Mavericks' decision ahead with Anthony Davis and which Eastern Conference teams have emerged as potential trade partners if Dallas deals him. (1:10)

The Anthony Davis saga has taken its next step.

Just in time for the unofficial start of NBA trade season -- players signed in the offseason become eligible to be moved Monday -- suitors for the Dallas Mavericks' 10-time All-Star forward are beginning to emerge. League sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday that the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons are expected to be in that group.

While the Mavericks explore options, which still include signing Davis to an extension this offseason, any interested teams must also weigh the risks. Those include Davis' age -- he'll turn 33 in March -- his injury history and contract status.

The reward: When healthy, Davis can elevate a team into true contender status, as seen when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 en route to his first NBA title.

As teams around the league ponder potential offers for Davis, our NBA experts are breaking down every angle of the situation facing Dallas and its star big man, including how quickly the Mavs' remade front office will move and five trade proposals the franchise could consider -- some wilder than others.

How Davis and the Mavs got here

Why a trade features massive risks

Intel: How quickly will Dallas move?

Davis to: DET | ATL | TOR | GS | SA

AD trade watch: How we got here

In the fog of shock and anger that trailed the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, it can be easy to overlook what former Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrision thought he was getting.

Davis was in the midst of a strong 2024-25 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging just under 26 points on 53% shooting, 12 rebounds and four assists. Davis was arguably on the way to his best season in L.A., statistically trending even better than his 2019-20 campaign, when he was at his peak in the Lakers' title run. And, of course, he had long established himself as a premier big man defender.

Perhaps most important, Davis had only missed four of 46 Laker games on the heels of playing 76 contests, the most of his career, the season before. That consistency came even as he was playing out of his preferred position at center, which he openly disliked.

At age 32, Davis could still be viewed as in his prime and playing regularly and brilliantly. In short, he was a gem of a player who was valuable enough, at least to one influential person, to allow the Lakers to get Doncic. Plus, Harrison was going to put Davis at power forward where, in theory, the Mavs might have been able to get even more production from the 10-time All-Star.

Less than a year later, Davis' theoretical trade value has changed materially when you consult league executives. He immediately got hurt in Dallas and played only nine games after the trade. Davis needed eye surgery that limited his offseason work, and he came into the season at less than top form. He was quickly injured again and has missed 15 of 25 games this season.

Davis is on pace for fewer than 52 games, which is actually his per-year average dating to 2020-21. His statistics remain strong -- he's a reliable 20-point, 10-rebound player in that regard -- but one number could give interested teams pause: He is owed $120 million over the next two seasons and will be extension-eligible next summer.

That kind of money for a player of his age and injury history, plus the harsh team-building restrictions of the NBA's apron era, has turned Davis into one of trade season's most polarizing players.

-- Brian Windhorst

Why a Davis trade is difficult for Dallas -- and risky for suitors

There is no denying that Davis impacts winning. The proof lies in the championship he won with the Lakers in 2020 and with his combined 10 All-NBA and All-Defensive honors throughout his career. He was averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 41 games prior to joining the Mavericks in the Doncic trade.

With those accolades comes plenty of concern for any interested teams.

Davis, whose short stay in Dallas has been filled with injuries, is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension on Aug. 6 that would pay him $76 million at age 37. Without an extension, Davis could decline his $62.8 million player option and hit unrestricted free agency in summer 2027.

If the Mavericks are not open to extending Davis, is it best to trade him before the deadline or wait until this offseason when his value could increase? While waiting until the summer could create more interest, there is the massive risk of Davis lowering his trade value if another injury happens.

When Davis is on the court, Dallas often resembles a playoff team, evident by the 26.0 points and 12.6 rebounds across three recent wins over the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. (In between those games was a two-point, 1-for-9 showing in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Davis' fewest point total in a game when playing at least 20 minutes.)

-- Bobby Marks

Mavs' next steps, and how quickly they could move on a deal

A multistep process must be followed for a Davis trade to become a reality before this season's deadline.

The first step was making sure Davis was fully healthy, which is why Mavs governor Patrick Dumont demanded erring on the side of caution as Davis was coming back from a calf strain. That resulted in his return being put on hold for almost three weeks after the original target date of Nov. 8. He was cleared only after Dumont was provided with medical data that clearly indicated Davis wasn't at risk of aggravating a calf strain or suffering a related catastrophic injury.

The second step is a showcase period, where Davis displays the sort of impact he's capable of making. With the exception of that two-point dud in a loss to the defending champs, Davis has performed well since his return. He has averaged 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 52.6% from the floor in five games, even with the OKC outing dragging down the numbers. Davis will need to keep playing at that level or higher to persuade potential suitors that his impact is great enough to make competitive bids despite concerns about dollars and durability.

The Mavs must also figure out how they're going to handle trade discussions. As of now, team sources anticipate that Dumont will not decide on a permanent head of basketball operations until the offseason. That would mean that interim co-general managers Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley will be the point men in trade talks, while coach Jason Kidd would have as much influence as anyone in decisions that will ultimately be made by Dumont.

The Mavs' front office is expected to work in conjunction with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Davis. The fact that Davis is eligible for a contract extension this summer further complicates the potential trade market for him.

-- Tim MacMahon

Five trade proposals for AD

As Charania reported Tuesday, Davis is expected to be a target of several Eastern Conference contenders, including the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

Our proposals start there, followed by two deals that keep Davis in the Western Conference -- to the San Antonio Spurs and to the Golden State Warriors.

Detroit Pistons get:

Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks get:

Tobias Harris

Jaden Ivey

Ronald Holland II

The Pistons are among the most interesting teams this trade season, as the surprise Eastern Conference leaders must decide whether to take advantage of their opportunity to reach the Finals or remain patient with their young core. If they lean in the former direction, Davis would be a worthy veteran addition, infusing championship experience with a young roster and supporting one of the league's best defenses.

Harris has been a solid contributor throughout his second stint in Detroit, but because he's one of only two Pistons making more than $16.8 million this season -- the other is Cade Cunningham -- Harris essentially has to leave in any trade for a star. The other two players included in this deal, meanwhile, haven't been major contributors to the Pistons' rise to the top of the standings, so Detroit wouldn't lose much production to add a 10-time All-Star. Ivey missed the first 15 games and has been inconsistent since his return, averaging only 7.6 points in 13.9 minutes. And out of 172 players with at least 150 shot attempts this season, Holland ranks 168th in effective field goal percentage.

From Dallas' perspective, the 23-year-old Ivey and 20-year-old Holland still have considerable potential and align much more clearly with 18-year-old Cooper Flagg than Davis. Would the Mavericks be willing to trade Davis without a single draft pick in return, if they receive two recent top-five picks instead?

-- Zach Kram

Marks' analysis: This trade is intriguing because of the two former lottery picks included: Ivey and Holland. But Ivey is still working his way back from two surgeries (broken left fibula and right knee) since Jan. 1 and can become a restricted free agent in the 2028 offseason. Holland is only 20 and would give Dallas another big wing on their roster. The negative of this trade is that, despite the Pistons having up to four first-round picks, swaps in every season and 14 second-rounders available to use in trades, none are included.

Atlanta Hawks get:

Anthony Davis

Jonathan Kuminga

Buddy Hield

Devin Carter

Dallas Mavericks get:

Zach LaVine

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors, top-14 protected, otherwise 2032 second-round pick 31 to 50)

2027 first-round pick (via worse of Bucks and Pelicans, top-4 protected)

Sacramento Kings get:

Trae Young

Luke Kennard

Golden State Warriors get:

Kristaps Porzingis

Detroit Pistons get:

Doug McDermott

Cash considerations

The challenge of the Hawks trading for Davis is that Young almost needs to be included in order for Atlanta's payroll to avoid skyrocketing in 2026-27. But bringing Young to Dallas doesn't make much sense unless Kyrie Irving is in the trade, too.

To get around that, this trade involves five teams and nine players. In the deal, the Mavericks flip Young for LaVine, who could help the team stay competitive over the next two seasons while making considerably less than Davis. They also get a pair of first-round picks, including a 2027 first-rounder with a good chance at landing in the lottery -- but not the Hawks' more valuable unprotected 2026 first-round pick via New Orleans.

For Atlanta, this deal nets Davis without dipping into its best trade options, the 2026 Pelicans pick and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. So the Hawks could contend for a title now using the formula that has kept them afloat with Young sidelined while still keeping an eye on a post-Davis future.

Sacramento turns LaVine into a younger solution at point guard without having to give up any draft picks. And Golden State finally moves on from Kuminga to get the kind of stretch 5 option the team has long sought, repairing Porzingis with former Celtics teammate Al Horford at the cost of a pick that extinguishes if the Warriors miss the playoffs.

-- Kevin Pelton

Marks' analysis: If we are giving out awards based on creativity, this five-team deal is hands down the winner. From a basketball, financial and draft accumulation perspective, this trade helps Dallas but also Atlanta, Golden State and Sacramento. As for the Mavericks, LaVine gives them a short-term fit alongside Kyrie Irving and increases their tradeable first-round picks from two to four. The downside is LaVine will likely opt in to his $49 million contract for next season, pushing Dallas into the luxury tax and above the first apron.

Toronto Raptors get:

Anthony Davis

Tony Bradley

Dallas Mavericks get:

R.J. Barrett

Jakob Poeltl

Jarace Walker

Ochai Agbaji

2026 first-round pick (via Raptors)

2027 first-round pick (via Pacers, top-14 protected)

Indiana Pacers get:

Daniel Gafford

Toronto has been extremely aggressive over the past four trade deadlines, sending out first-round picks for Thaddeus Young, Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Ingram -- so why not do the same for a true star? It remains to be seen if new GM Bobby Webster will act with the same speed as the departed Masai Ujiri, but Toronto's reported interest in Davis suggests such a deal is possible.

The cleanest way for the Raptors to match Davis' salary is to package Barrett and Poeltl, thereby taking a hit on the wing while improving at the center position. From Dallas' perspective, the former is still just 25 years old and could fit as a nice long-term performer next to Flagg, while the latter is a valuable if expensive big man who would give Dallas another option at center with Dereck Lively II.

Thus the Pacers -- who are "in active trade talks around the league to find a center of the future after losing Myles Turner in free agency," according to Charania -- join the party, swapping a lottery-protected pick for Gafford. The rim-running Gafford could team up with stretch big Jay Huff in a versatile center rotation in Indiana.

Finally, the Mavericks would get the rest of the season to evaluate two recent lottery picks who have taken steps back this season in Walker and Agbaji. It's possible a change of scenery could rejuvenate their careers, and Dallas needs young two-way wings.

-- Kram

Marks' analysis: It is probably best to look at this trade in reverse. The unprotected first-round pick is valuable because, even with Davis on the roster, there is no guarantee that Toronto is a top-six seed in the East. Maybe a change of scenery helps Walker, but he has not taken advantage of increased playing time in Indiana this season, while Barrett gives the Mavericks a young wing to play alongside Cooper Flagg. Poeltl's contract is of concern, considering he has five years left, including $27.3, $29.5 and $27.3 million owed over the deal's final three seasons.

Golden State Warriors get:

Anthony Davis

Mason Plumlee

Dallas Mavericks get:

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Los Angeles Lakers get:

Buddy Hield

Charlotte Hornets get:

Maxi Kleber

Dalton Knecht

Cash considerations (via Lakers)

Should the Warriors break up the Green-Stephen Curry pairing for a shot at Davis? Probably not, but if they can't figure out more consistency when healthy, it's worth considering because of the massive offensive upgrade Davis would provide.

Although Golden State continues to play at a high level with Green on the court, he's shooting 38% from the field, his lowest mark since his rookie season -- worse even than 2019-20, when Curry played just five games during what became a gap year.

Davis would be the rim threat as a roll man the Warriors have long sought. They could also save money this season by structuring this as a multiteam deal, sending Hield to a third team. In this case, he goes to the rival Lakers to supply the shooting threat they need.

Meanwhile, Charlotte steps in to take on Kleber's $11 million expiring contract in order to get Knecht after unsuccessfully attempting to acquire him in a rescinded deadline deal for Mark Williams.

For Dallas, making this deal would essentially be a bet against Golden State finding health and chemistry during the regular season, making the 2026 first-rounder a valuable pick to have. The Mavericks would also create financial flexibility via Kuminga's team option for the 2026-27 season.

-- Pelton

Marks' analysis: The trade to acquire Green and Kuminga allows Dallas to remain competitive in the West while giving it financial flexibility in the near future. But considering 2026 is the only year the Mavericks control their first-round pick until 2031, is chasing a play-in spot worth it? And the addition of Davis to a core of Curry and Jimmy Butler III could easily work, helping the Warriors climb out the West's bottom half and lessen the value of that 2026 pick.

San Antonio Spurs get:

Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks get:

Harrison Barnes

Keldon Johnson

Luke Kornet

2026 second-round pick (via Jazz)

2028 and 2029 second-round picks (via Bulls)

Extinguish 2030 first-round swap rights

Chicago Bulls get:

Naji Marshall

Given the Spurs have been linked to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions, in some ways Davis is an easier fit alongside De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama because he doesn't need to play with the ball in his hands.

A San Antonio deal would provide the Mavericks the most financial benefit. The Spurs don't have to send back as much salary as Davis makes because they have room below the luxury tax, and the depth they would provide Dallas allows the undercard sending Marshall to Chicago -- where he might start at small forward -- for second-round picks.

The net result is Dallas saving $30 million in luxury taxes with an easy path to avoiding the tax altogether. But the real prize for the Mavericks is extinguishing the 2030 swap rights sent to San Antonio in the forgettable Grant Williams sign-and-trade.

For the Spurs, Davis essentially steps into the role Kornet has been playing, filling center when Wembanyama is not on the court and playing alongside him in giant lineups. Figuring out how to defend pick-and-rolls with Davis screening for Wembanyama -- or stagger screens involving both of them and Fox or No. 2 pick Dylan Harper -- would be a challenge for opponents.

-- Pelton

Marks' analysis: For the Mavs, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle or Devin Vassell not being included would be a negative. Extinguishing the right to swap firsts in 2030 (from the Grant Williams trade) and financial relief now and in the future, however, is a positive. But unless there is another move, adding a third center in Luke Kornet to Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II is counterproductive, even if Kornet helps Dallas stay afloat after Lively's season-ending foot injury.

The verdict: Let's get nuts

The Mavericks will never get the same return the Lakers did when Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick were swapped for Doncic in February.

In reality, the trades mentioned above show that Dallas' return in a Davis trade could be mainly financial relief in expiring contracts, salary cap filler and draft picks.

Evaluating the best deal comes down to what the Mavs currently value: an unprotected 2026 first-rounder from Toronto, or Atlanta sending the 2027 top-four protected least favorable first-rounder from Milwaukee or New Orleans.

Considering the uncertain future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, New Orleans once again sitting in the bottom of the standings and no financial commitment headed the Mavericks way beyond the 2027-28 season, the five-team megatrade with Atlanta, Detroit, Golden State and Sacramento is the deal Dallas should most consider.

-- Marks