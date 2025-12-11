Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen was ejected from an NBA Cup quarterfinal game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night after he shoved Thunder center Chet Holmgren and knocked him to the floor.

The Thunder led 94-58 with 5:18 left in the third quarter when Allen and Holmgren collided while Holmgren appeared to be setting a screen. Allen extended both arms, knocking Holmgren to the floor. After the foul, the teams came together in a skirmish near where the play occurred. The play was reviewed, and Allen was called for a flagrant 2, drawing a roar from the crowd.

Allen finished with 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting.

The Thunder went on to win 138-89.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.