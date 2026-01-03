Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee during Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. His timeline for return will depend on how he responds to treatment, the Magic said Saturday.

Suggs has struggled with injuries throughout his five-year NBA career and was just two games into a return from a left hip contusion that kept him out for seven games.

Suggs is a crucial part of Orlando's success with his two-way ability to score and defend while also being one of the team's leaders. He played in just 35 games last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery in March to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee.

The Magic, who entered Saturday night's games at 19-16 and eighth in the Eastern Conference, have also been without star forward Franz Wagner. He's dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered on Dec. 7.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.