With two spots in the NBA Cup semifinals clinched on Tuesday, Western Conference teams in the quarterfinals are on the clock.

The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns in the first matchup before the San Antonio Spurs visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oklahoma City is on a historic run with a 23-1 record -- tied for the second-best 24-game start in NBA history with the 1969-70 New York Knicks, according to ESPN Research. The Thunder are also on a 15-game winning streak, tied for the longest win streak in franchise history. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City with 32.8 points per game, while center Chet Holmgren is averaging career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (8.1). The Thunder reached the NBA Cup final last season, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix narrowly lost to Oklahoma City 123-119 last month in an NBA Cup group game but enters the matchup losing three of its last four. The status of Suns star Devin Booker -- who leads the team with 25 points per game -- is in question because of a groin injury sustained on Dec. 1. Forward Dillon Brooks is second in scoring with a career-high 22.3 points per game.

The Lakers defeated the Spurs 118-116 in their most recent matchup on Nov. 5.

San Antonio has had its own injury issues with star center Victor Wembanyama sidelined since Nov. 14 with a calf injury and guard Stephon Castle missing 10 games because of a hip flexor strain. Castle has returned to action, but Wembanyama remains out.

