Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wembanyama has been sidelined with a left calf strain since a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14. In his absence, the Spurs have held steady, winning eight of the 11 games he has missed, including a pair of NBA Cup group play games that helped them qualify for the quarterfinals.

In his third season, Wembanyama is averaging career highs in points (26.2), rebounds (12.9) and assists (4.0) and leading the league in blocks per game (3.6).

He can miss only five more games the rest of the season to meet the 65-games played threshold needed to qualify for end-of-season awards.