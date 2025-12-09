Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart was cleared to practice Tuesday after being sidelined with a back issue for the past two weeks, giving L.A. a defensive boost heading into Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

"Back's feeling good," Smart said. "Felt good in practice today. So we did some tests, passed the tests. We're going to give it a shot tomorrow. See how it feels."

Smart, 31, missed the Lakers' last six games with what the team termed a left lumbar muscle strain.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for L.A. this season after signing as a free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Lakers prepared at practice Tuesday for the potential return of the 7-5 center dynamo, Victor Wembanyama, to San Antonio's lineup. Wembanyama, who is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks, has missed the Spurs' last 11 games with a left calf strain.

"I'll be doing as much as I can, but it's a game plan where the whole team has to guard him," Lakers center Deandre Ayton said of Wembanyama. "Just shut him down and make everything uncomfortable for him and that's what we've been working on ... just really just leaving the focus on him on the defensive end and making our defense create our offense in transition."

L.A. beat San Antonio 118-116 on Nov. 5, and Wembanyama was held relatively in check, finishing with 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting, 8 rebounds and 5 turnovers while fouling out.

Since that game, the Spurs have gotten former All-Star De'Aaron Fox back in the lineup and have gone 10-5 over their last 15, with Fox averaging 24.3 points and 6.5 assists.

"He is obviously a very dynamic guard," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Fox. "You got to do a good job of containing drives. And it's not just him. Their guards. [Stephon] Castle ... obviously when [Devin] Vassell gets going off of dribble handoffs and putting not only pressure on the rim, but just his jump shooting, they're good movers. ... They have good movers on their team and so it's going to be a challenge. And Fox is, he is one of the best guards in the league."

After going 4-0 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, Wednesday's game is do-or-die. Win, and your team advances to Las Vegas for the semifinals Saturday and a chance at the $530,000 cash prize per player in the championship game. Lose, and your team is out and each player takes home $53,000.

"I'm just happy for the fans," Ayton said of the challenge the Cup presents. "Fans get to see a different part of the NBA, like it's a March Madness type of vibe, and they come to see us play and we put on a show."

And as for L.A.'s chances of capturing its second NBA Cup title in the three years of its existence? Said Ayton: "Seeing where we are in the season, why not us?"