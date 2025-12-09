Open Extended Reactions

Chris Paul said he's "at peace with everything" following his stunning removal from the LA Clippers roster earlier this month.

The Clippers cut ties with one of the greatest players in franchise history following a three-hour, late-night conversation between Paul and top basketball executive Lawrence Frank. Paul and his leadership style reportedly clashed with head coach Ty Lue and the team believed he had become disruptive.

"Stuff's been a little crazy in the past few days -- to say the least," Paul told People.com in an interview published Tuesday. "But honestly, I'm home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. My nephew had a basketball game. My son has a game coming up on the 12th."

The Clippers and Paul, who said he is retiring after this season, are currently in a holding pattern as he's not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 at the earliest. Paul said he's excited about whatever comes next.

"I'm actually at peace with everything," he told People.com. "More than anything, I'm excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next."

Paul had rejoined the Clippers in late July on a one-year deal. He averaged a career-low 2.9 points and 3.3 assists in 16 games for the Clippers this season.