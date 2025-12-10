Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Desmond Bane earned a trip to Las Vegas and a convenient way to pay off a recent fine after he dropped 37 points to help the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The 37 points were a season high for Bane, as were his six 3-pointers. The performance comes one game after he was fined $35,000 for firing a basketball at Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

"I just lost $35,000 so, I gotta go get it back somehow," said Bane, who earned a little more than $100,000 by advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals. "I'm excited, great opportunity for us to play some meaningful basketball early in the season."

The Magic will play either New York or Toronto on Saturday in the semifinals in Las Vegas. Each player on the winning team will earn around a $530,000 bonus while the runners-up receive around $213,000.

Bane made his biggest impact felt at the beginning of the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, when he hit two 3-pointers and scored on a three-point play in just over two minutes to start the frame. That stretched Orlando's six-point lead to 13 and Miami never got the margin under nine until the final minute.

"He made some tough shots there in the fourth quarter, but he got some open looks and then he started to drive, really lower his shoulder and get to the rim, made some tough ones there, drew some fouls," Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said of Bane. "You know, he had a very good game and that's why you want to take away some of the open looks early on so a guy doesn't get into a great rhythm."

Jalen Suggs scored 20 points and Paolo Banchero had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic. Norman Powell led Miami with 21 points. Tyler Herro added 20 and Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each had 19 for the Heat, who have lost three times in Orlando this season.

The Magic played for the first time this season without Franz Wagner, who is expected to be out several weeks because of a high ankle sprain.

The Heat made their first six shots and led 15-0 when Herro drove for a layup less than three minutes into the game. But Miami went cold and finished the game 8-for-33 (24.2%) from 3-point range. Herro missed all six of his 3-point attempts, including an open shot that could have cut the margin to four with 37 seconds left.

