Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks as he recovers from a hip flexor strain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year, Castle suffered the injury in the first half Sunday against the Sacramento Kings and was held out for the second half of that contest. Castle said in the locker room after the game that he was feeling some soreness but couldn't pinpoint when he sustained the injury.

Castle, 21, has been one of league's breakout players this season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds. He, along with injured teammate Victor Wembanyama, each logged triple-doubles in a Nov. 12 loss to the Golden State Warriors, making the duo the fifth in NBA history and first in Spurs annals to each produce a 20-point triple double in the same game, according to ESPN Research.

In other injury news, the Spurs announced that veteran guard Jordan McLaughlin underwent an MRI on Monday the revealed a right hamstring strain. McLaughlin suffered the injury during an on-court workout Monday at the Victory Capital Performance Center.