From early All-Star performances to disappointing starts, the 2025-26 NBA regular season has been nothing short of interesting.

Nikola Jokic is having yet another historic career start, quietly grabbing his eighth triple-double this season against the Chicago Bulls on Monday and leading the Denver Nuggets in points and assists in their past eight games.

Their Western Conference rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have dominated our Power Rankings this season, holding the No. 1 spot for five straight weeks. Meanwhile, their 2025 Finals rivals, the Indiana Pacers, have fluctuated at the bottom of these rankings and the conference standings, dealing with myriad injuries and losing streaks.

Speaking of streaks, the Detroit Pistons are dominating the East and riding an 11-game win streak -- their longest since 2008. The last time the Pistons got off to this hot a start, they reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2008.

In addition to our rankings, our NBA insiders picked the most important role player on each team. Which sixth man is making the biggest impact? Who can step up in place of injured superstars? Let's break down where all 30 teams land in this week's Power Rankings.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

2025-26 record: 14-1

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. SAC (Nov. 19), @ UTAH (Nov. 21), vs. POR (Nov. 23)

Role player: Isaiah Hartenstein

Two players in the NBA have scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 19 rebounds in the same game this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hartenstein. The Thunder's perpetually under-the-radar center is performing even better in his second season with the franchise, averaging career highs in points (12.9), rebounds (10.9) and steals (1.5). His 62 makes within five feet are the seventh most in the league. His 84.9% conversion rate is higher than the six players above him. Hartenstein has appeared in all 15 games of the Thunder's 14-1 start. He has a $28.5 million player option next season and has shown to be plenty worth it. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 10-3

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ NO (Nov. 19), @ HOU (Nov. 21), vs. SAC (Nov. 22), @ MEM (Nov. 24)

Role player: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway has made the biggest impact among the veterans added by the Nuggets in the offseason to boost their bench. Hardaway, who signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, is averaging 11.4 points in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range. He has quickly formed a chemistry with Nikola Jokic, who has assisted on 18 of Hardaway's 49 buckets. The Nuggets are scoring 129.6 points per 100 possessions when those two are on the court together. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 13-2

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ MIL (Nov. 22), @ IND (Nov. 24)

Role player: Ausar Thompson

Thompson doesn't yet lead the league in steals (seventh), but when he cracks the 30-minute mark, it seems like he will be destined to top that list. For now, he'll have to settle for being second in the league in deflections per 36 minutes, trailing only Atlanta's Jalen Johnson. Why's that important? Because for everything glorious about the Pistons' 13-2 start, they're doing it despite being near the bottom in 3-point attempts, and shoot right around 35%. Which means there will be a premium on getting out on the break to facilitate easy opportunities, and Thompson generates that as well as anyone in the league (and he's a great off-ball cutter). Given that the Pistons like to use him as a backup point guard and secondary ball handler even when Cade Cunningham is on the floor, he's going to be unsung but vital to whatever long-term success Detroit will have this season. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 9-3

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: @ CLE (Nov. 19), vs. DEN (Nov. 21), @ PHX (Nov. 24)

Role player: Reed Sheppard

The Rockets continue to roll, winning their fourth consecutive contest Sunday, powered by a 35-point night from Kevin Durant, who might be on the way to membership in the 50-40-90 club for the third time in his career. But keep an eye on sharpshooting reserve guard Sheppard, who is shooting 47.8% from deep this season and averaging 15.7 points over his past six games. Sheppard struggles on defense, but he'll improve with more experience. Houston believes that, too, considering his minutes have increased. He has played 24 minutes or more in each of his past five appearances.-- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 10-5

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. HOU (Nov. 19), vs. IND (Nov. 21), vs. LAL (Nov. 23), @ TOR (Nov. 24)

Role player: Lonzo Ball

Take the Cavs' win over Milwaukee on Monday night as a snapshot of Ball's potential impact. He didn't shoot the ball well, going 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3, but he was everywhere on the court, collecting five assists, two steals and five rebounds. The Cavs were plus-11 in his 23 minutes. Cleveland needs Ball to help initiate offense at guard with Darius Garland still sidelined after a setback with his toe injury, but Ball can also provide a different dynamic to the Cavs' rotation in the playoffs by helping the offense operate more in transition while also being a disruptor on defense. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 8-5

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ DAL (Nov. 19), @ ORL (Nov. 22), @ BKN (Nov. 24)

Role player: Mikal Bridges

Is Bridges a primary scorer or someone to fill in the blanks when attention is elsewhere? Is he a lockdown defender or a good one given the right scheme and matchup? He has had a bunch of roles in Phoenix (overqualified role player) and Brooklyn (not a fit as the No. 1 option), but with this Knicks team he could be perfectly nestled as a facilitator in Mike Brown's new-look offense. His shots per game are his lowest since 2021-22 with Phoenix, but his .421 3-point percentage is right on track for his career high. And averaging nearly five assists a night is a welcome development. With Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby battling injuries, more will be placed on Bridges' shoulders to keep the Knicks upright in a surprisingly competitive Eastern Conference. -- Goodwill

The Knicks bench scored 75 points against the Heat on Friday, the most points off the bench for New York since 2019. ESPN

2025-26 record: 11-4

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ UTAH (Nov. 23), vs. LAC (Nov. 25)

Role player: Jake LaRavia

As one of only two Lakers players to play in every one of their first 15 games, and with eight of those appearances coming off the bench, the nod for L.A.'s super substitute goes to LaRavia. Signed to a two-year, $12 million contract during free agency, the 24-year-old forward has flourished so far, averaging 10.2 points on a career-best 47.7%, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals. "He just knows how to play basketball," JJ Redick said earlier this season. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 9-5

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. WAS (Nov. 19), @ PHX (Nov. 21), @ SAC (Nov. 24)

Role player: Rob Dillingham

Minnesota traded up to draft Dillingham to be their point guard of the future in 2024, but so far it's been a struggle for him -- and the team continues to have a long-term hole at the position. He's shooting 39% overall, 23% from 3 and Minnesota is getting outscored by 14 points per 100 possessions in his limited minutes this season. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 9-6

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ SA (Nov. 20), @ NO (Nov. 22), vs. CHA (Nov. 23), @ WAS (Nov. 25)

Role player: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

When the Hawks acquired Alexander-Walker, they felt they were adding much-needed two-way versatility and an exceptional role player. They've gotten that and more so far. Since Trae Young went down with an MCL injury, Alexander-Walker has been big for coach Quin Snyder. He can play point and shooting guard and attacks on the drive to put pressure on defenses. Alexander-Walker missed a couple of games because of injury but has scored in double figures in each game he has played. Since Young was injured on Oct. 29, Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 9-7

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ MIA (Nov. 19), vs. POR (Nov. 21), vs. UTAH (Nov. 24)

Role player: Moses Moody

Moody hit seven 3s in a hot first-quarter performance in New Orleans this past weekend. It was only the 22nd time in NBA history that a player has made seven 3s in a single quarter, and the first time it's been done this season. Moody finished the night 8 of 12 on 3s and is now up to a career-best 45.3% from deep on 6.6 attempts per game. Moody tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb late last regular season and said it impacted his jumper in the playoffs. He made only 33% of his 3s in 12 playoff games and then underwent offseason surgery. He and his thumb are healthy again, and it is showing in his conversion rate. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 10-4

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. ATL (Nov. 20), @ PHX (Nov. 23), @ POR (Nov. 26)

Role player: Luke Kornet

The Spurs snapped a two-game skid at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, defeating the Kings without Victor Wembanyama (calf). San Antonio sought reserve center Kornet over the offseason specifically to prevent the Spurs from falling off a cliff on both ends during the minutes Wembanyama isn't on the floor. So far, so good for Kornet, who missed seven games earlier this season because of an ankle injury. Kornet has missed only two of his last 20 shots over the past five games. But most importantly, he's providing elite rim protection. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 9-5

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ PHI (Nov. 19), vs. WAS (Nov. 21), vs. BKN (Nov. 23), vs. CLE (Nov. 24)

Role player: Sandro Mamukelashvili

In his first season in Toronto, Mamukelashvili has emerged as one of the league's top backup centers. Mamukelashvili is a capable stretch big, sinking 45% of his 3-point tries, and the Raptors have a plus-13.8 net rating when he's on the floor. That's the second-best margin on the team, behind only the plus-17.3 net rating for fellow reserve Gradey Dick. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 8-5

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. TOR (Nov. 19), @ MIL (Nov. 20), vs. MIA (Nov. 23), vs. ORL (Nov. 25)

Role player: Quentin Grimes

Grimes is not only the most important bench player on the 76ers, but he's a strong candidate, through the first month of the season, to win the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. Grimes has picked up right where he left off after coming over from the Mavericks at last season's trade deadline, averaging 16.8 points and hitting 40% of his 3s while attempting upward of six per game. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 9-6

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. MIN (Nov. 21), vs. SA (Nov. 23), vs. HOU (Nov. 24)

Role player: Collin Gillespie

A third-year vet, Gillespie has come into his own this season as a reliable backup point guard for first-year coach Jordan Ott. Gillespie is averaging career-best numbers across the board with 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. And he played in all 14 games during the Suns' surprising 9-6 start. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 8-6

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. GS (Nov. 19), @ CHI (Nov. 21), @ PHI (Nov. 23), vs. DAL (Nov. 24)

Role player: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Like the Heat's big turnaround from a massively disappointing year last season, Jaquez has rebounded in a big way and is thriving in the Heat's new up-tempo offense. Last season, Jaquez averaged 8.6 points, down from the 11.9 points he averaged as a rookie. In 14 games off the bench this season, Jaquez is playing his downhill game, averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 52.8% shooting. He's an early candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and has given the Heat a big lift with Tyler Herro out. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 8-7

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. PHI (Nov. 20), vs. DET (Nov. 22), vs. POR (Nov. 24)

Role player: Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma's role with the Bucks got even more critical with Giannis Antetokounmpo due to miss one or two weeks after leaving Monday's game with a left groin injury. After a rocky start to his Bucks career after the trade deadline last season, Kuzma has been better this year, mostly as a reserve. He's shooting 49.6% from the field, cutting down on 3s and punishing opponents inside the arc (60% on 2s) as the Bucks space the floor with 3-point threats. But with Antetokounmpo sidelined, Milwaukee will be searching for answers on how to generate offense, which likely means more opportunities for Kuzma. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 8-7

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. LAL (Nov. 20), vs. NYK (Nov. 22), @ BOS (Nov. 23), @ PHI (Nov. 25)

Role player: Anthony Black

Black's stats may not always jump off the sheet, but his play on both sides of the ball is valuable to the Magic. When Black is active and defending, he can help swing a game, like when he had 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals in a 123-110 win over Boston on Nov. 7, and a season-high 21 points Tuesday against the Warriors. His versatility is a big plus for Jamahl Mosley, especially when Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero were out because of groin injuries and Black stepped in and started in the overtime loss to Houston, finishing with 18 points, four assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in 36 minutes. Black's minutes might fluctuate, but Orlando needs his versatility and defensive energy to compete this season. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 8-7

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. BKN (Nov. 21), vs. ORL (Nov. 23)

Role player: Neemias Queta

He's not exactly a household name, but the numbers say Queta has had a massive impact on the Celtics this season, with Boston boasting an elite defensive rating of 99.7 points per 100 possessions when he's on and 122 points per 100 possessions when he's off. Part of that, though, is math: Teams are shooting 32% from 3 when Queta is on the court, and 38% when he's off. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 7-6

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ POR (Nov. 19), vs. MIA (Nov. 21), vs. WAS (Nov. 22), @ NO (Nov. 24)

Role player: Ayo Dosunmu

The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak Monday with an upset over the Denver Nuggets thanks to an impressive 66-point performance from their bench, led by Dosunmu's 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting and five assists. Chicago has come back to earth after its red-hot start, but its bench has emerged as one of the team's strengths. Bulls reserves lead the NBA with 48.1 points per game, and Dosunmu leads the way with a career-best 15.7 points per game on 55% shooting and 46.5% from 3. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 6-8

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. CHI (Nov. 19), @ GS (Nov. 21), @ OKC (Nov. 23), @ MIL (Nov. 24)

Role player: Jerami Grant

Before this season, Grant last came off the bench for the Nuggets in the bubble more than five years ago. After buying into a reserve role, Grant is making a run at the Sixth Man award. His 17.7 PPG off the bench led all players with at least five appearances. Grant continued to produce with 26 points in his first start of the season Sunday in place of the injured Jrue Holiday, but he was missed with the second unit. Portland's remaining reserves combined for just 15 points in a loss that capped a 1-4 road trip. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 5-9

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. OKC (Nov. 21), vs. LAL (Nov. 23), @ GS (Nov. 24)

Role player: Isaiah Collier

Collier, a second-year guard whose season debut was delayed by a strained hamstring, is making a significant impact in a sixth-man role. Collier, who started the second half of his rookie year, averaged 11.3 points and 8.3 assists while shooting 63.6% from the floor in his first four games off the bench this season. Collier has limitations due to a shaky jumper, but he's a dynamic athlete with a knack for playmaking, breaking John Stockton's franchise record for assists by a rookie last season (446). -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 4-10

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ ORL (Nov. 20), @ CHA (Nov. 22), @ CLE (Nov. 23), @ LAL (Nov. 25)

Role player: Kobe Sanders

John Collins has been the Clippers' best bench player, averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds, but their most surprising reserve has been Sanders. The big 6-foot-8 rookie guard, drafted No. 50 in the second round out of Nevada, is averaging 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists and is trending in the right direction with back-to-back double-digit scoring games after the Clippers lost Bradley Beal for the season. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 4-11

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. NYK (Nov. 19), vs. NO (Nov. 21), vs. MEM (Nov. 22), @ MIA (Nov. 24)

Role player: Klay Thompson

Thompson was recruited to Dallas with the promise of a starting job, but he has taken his shift to a bench role in stride after a slow start. He has also performed better in a reserve role, averaging 10.7 points on 34.4% 3-point shooting in seven games off the bench, compared with 8.1 points on just 26.2% from long range in seven games as a starter. "My head is [focused on] just being the best version of myself. Starting or not starting, I know I'm going to play, and I know I'm still capable of great things," Thompson said. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 4-10

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ IND (Nov. 19), vs. LAL (Nov. 22), @ ATL (Nov. 23)

Role player: Collin Sexton

Because of injuries, Sexton has started nine of his 13 games, but LaMelo Ball's return has pushed Sexton back to the sixth man role the Hornets envisioned when they added him over the summer. Sexton has supplied efficient offense, averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 42% on 3s. That has helped boost Charlotte's offense when Ball is out of the game. Last season, the Hornets' offense without Ball ranked in the third percentile leaguewide, according to Cleaning the Glass. That's up to the 18th percentile this year, as they've won two of the six games Ball has missed. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 4-11

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. SAC (Nov. 20), @ DAL (Nov. 22), vs. DEN (Nov. 24)

Role player: Cedric Coward

Mired in a five-game losing streak, Memphis received more bad news Monday when it was announced that guard Ja Morant will miss at least the next two weeks after suffering a Grade 1 calf strain in a loss Saturday to Cleveland. Still, the franchise has been most excited about the strides made by Coward, the 11th pick of the 2025 draft. Coward came off the bench in his first 13 games before starting against the Cavaliers. The brass in Memphis envisions a starting lineup at some point this season that includes both Coward and Morant. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 3-11

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ OKC (Nov. 19), @ MEM (Nov. 20), @ DEN (Nov. 22), vs. MIN (Nov. 24)

Role player: Keon Ellis

There's not much positivity emanating from Sacramento currently. The Kings have lost six straight games by these final margins: 31, 27, 14, 33, 14 and 13. Within those deep struggles, Doug Christie is beginning to retool his rotation. That includes a recent uptick in playing time for Ellis, with fans pleading for him with a "We want Keon" chant during the last homestand. Ellis at least provides some defensive resistance on the perimeter, as should Keegan Murray, who is expected to make his season debut this week. The Kings (120.4 rating) have the fourth-worst defense in the NBA. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 2-12

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ BOS (Nov. 21), @ TOR (Nov. 23), vs. NYK (Nov. 24)

Role player: Nic Claxton

It seems like Claxton has spent his entire time in Brooklyn being unsung (he was actually drafted a few days before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving announced they were going to Brooklyn in 2019), and his game has grown. He is being tasked with doing far more in a less-than-ideal situation. Guess who's leading the woeful Nets in assists? Claxton (3.9). Along with doing his usual work on the glass and blocking a shot and a half a game. Just staying engaged in a difficult situation is a win at this point. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 2-12

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. DEN (Nov. 19), @ DAL (Nov. 21), vs. ATL (Nov. 22), vs. CHI (Nov. 24)

Role player: Derik Queen

This might be our last chance to talk about Queen's impact as a reserve for a while. The lottery pick, a bright spot in New Orleans' 2-12 start, was promoted to the starting five over the weekend by interim coach James Borrego, who took over Pelicans coaching duties when Willie Green was fired Saturday. Queen's 26-point effort on 12-of-18 shooting last Wednesday against the Trail Blazers was one of the top 25 reserve performances this season in terms of game score. Queen's first two starts were less productive, as he failed to score double figures. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 1-13

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. CHA (Nov. 19), @ CLE (Nov. 21), vs. DET (Nov. 24)

Role player: T.J. McConnell

Because of a hamstring injury, McConnell missed the first 10 games this season. And since he has returned, the veteran guard has had to take on more scoring responsibility than ever before because of the injuries around him. McConnell sports a career-high 25% usage rate through four games, and while it's a small sample, his efficiency has suffered as a result. Even with the stable, organized McConnell back in the fold, Indiana has still lost all four of those games by 15-plus points. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 1-12

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ MIN (Nov. 19), @ TOR (Nov. 21), @ CHI (Nov. 22), vs. ATL (Nov. 25)

Role player: Marvin Bagley III

Playing for his fourth team in eight seasons after being drafted No. 2 in the 2018 draft, Bagley is enjoying a career-best player efficiency rating. Bagley is getting to the free throw line at a career-best rate and shooting 66% from the field -- his previous career high was 59% -- and he's playing a solid 15 minutes per night backing up another No. 2 pick, young center Alex Sarr. -- Kram