Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and will be reevaluated in six weeks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Jones was four games into his return from another MCL sprain in the same knee, an injury that kept him out more than a month. He suffered this latest sprain in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jones' return had coincided with a recent turnaround for the Clippers, who were riding a six-game winning streak until the loss to Boston.

The Clippers did get big man Ivica Zubac back Saturday from an ankle sprain that kept him out for two weeks.