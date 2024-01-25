Victor Wembanyama forces his way through Chet Holmgren for a mean dunk. (0:18)

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is the 73rd edition of the midseason showcase -- and the NBA's best are ready to strut their stuff in style.

While hosting the league's biggest stars on one court has been a constant for several decades, save for 1999, due to the NBA lockout, much has transformed since the game's beginning in 1951.

One change that easily catches the eye of viewers is the ever-growing number of uniform combinations that have been worn throughout the years

The 2023-24 season has seen its fair share of fashion statements. More than 100 different uniforms have been worn throughout the Association, with teams each receiving four jersey editions: Association, Icon, City and Statement.

In the seventh consecutive year of being outfitted by the Jordan Brand, All-Stars can add another jersey to their vast collection. The 2024 uniforms were unveiled Thursday.

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2024 uniforms!



The uniforms will make their on-court debut at the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00pm/et in Indianapolis.



Available for purchase beginning tonight, following the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Starters Announcement at... pic.twitter.com/hyhifCXYA3 — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2024

But before that, here's a look at how designs have evolved over the years.

Basketball Hall of Fame/NBAE/Getty Images

1951: East 111, West 94

Location: Boston

MVP: Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics

All-Stars playing for the Eastern Conference sported a simple white jersey with blue accents, while players for the opposing conference wore the inverse in the inaugural game. The belt is perhaps the most distinguishing feature of the uniform, as elastic waistbands were not standard on basketball shorts during the 1950s.

Charlie Hoff/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

1960: East 125, West 115

Location: Philadelphia

MVP: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

The design during the 1960s was similar to that of previous years. The additions of the East or West conference designation on the front of the jerseys was a distinction that became common later in the decade.

Robert W. Klein/AP

1967: West 135, East 120

Location: Daly City, California

MVP: Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors

The latter end of the aforementioned decade brought in a new trend of honoring the city in which the game was played. The Warriors' City edition uniforms served as the first source of inspiration for the new look.

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

1972: West 112, East 110

Location: Inglewood, California

MVP: Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

Players donned Lakers-themed outfits when the team's then-home arena, the Forum, hosted the All-Star Game.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1980: East 144, West 136 (OT)

Location: Landover, Maryland

MVP: George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs

Washington was the final team to have its jerseys serve as the model for the showdown between the two conferences.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

1985: West 140, East 129

Location: Indianapolis

MVP: Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

This style was quite popular, as the design was used for six consecutive years. It was even brought back after a short hiatus for the 2003 and 2004 All-Star Games.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

1991: East 116, West 114

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

MVP: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers

Arguably the most memorable All-Star uniforms were created in the '90s, starting with this version that was in use from 1991 to 1994.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

1995: West 139, East 112

Location: Phoenix

MVP: Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings

Another recognizable design is a product of the past century. The vibrant colors were a stark contrast to the typical red, white and blue uniforms that were used for the majority of the All-Star Games' existence.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

1997: East 132, West 120

Location: Cleveland

MVP: Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets

The decade was capped off with another well-known trend for the league's midseason showcase. Players from the Eastern Conference wore their home jerseys, while those from the Western Conference wore their road uniforms.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

2003: West 155, East 145 (2 OT)

Location: Atlanta

MVP: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

This fan favorite design from the late '80s reemerged for two years in the early 2000s.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

2004: West 136, East 132

Location: Los Angeles

MVP: Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

The first style of the new millennium was distinguished by the diagonal lettering, but it was also the last time this format was used. Grand opening, grand closing.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

2007: West 153, East 132

Location: Las Vegas

MVP: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

Cursive font made its return to the front of All-Star jerseys for the first time in more than two decades, but this uniform was only used once.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

2014: East 163, West 155

Location: New Orleans

MVP: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Sleeved jerseys were quite a fad upon being introduced in the 2013-14 season. They were also seen during the NBA's Christmas Day slate, along with making an appearance at the All-Star Game. This style was only used once.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

2015: West 163, East 158

Location: New York

MVP: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

This minimalist design mirrors that of the All-Star Games' earliest jerseys. It was the first time that black and white were the primary uniform colors, with the former representing the Western Conference and the latter being used for the Eastern Conference. Players' first and last names were also printed on the back.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145

Location: Los Angeles

MVP: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

This was the first year that the league adopted its current format, making East and West designations a thing of the past. Similar to the style used in 2015, black and white differentiates the two squads, but the logo of each player's team is prominently displayed on the front.