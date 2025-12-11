Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey will be reevaluated in four weeks with a stress reaction in the left ankle he had surgically repaired in the offseason.

"This is a management plan to optimize Zach's long-term health in consultation with the Grizzlies and medical experts," his representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN. "Following this step, the short- and long-term prognosis for Zach is excellent."

Edey has averaged 16.5 points, 14 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past six games, with Memphis winning seven of its past nine.

He had surgery on his left ankle in June. Edey needed the procedure to repair and restabilize his ankle after spraining it during offseason training. He missed the Grizzlies' first 13 games and made his season debut Nov. 15.

Edey is averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season.