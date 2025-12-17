Victor Wembanyama says Nikola Jokic is the best offensive player in the NBA, but Wemby believes he's the best overall player in the league. (0:45)

The third-annual NBA Cup concluded last night with the New York Knicks claiming the tournament trophy over the San Antonio Spurs and collecting their cash prize in Las Vegas.

Now, the regular season carries on as we reach the end of 2025 and ramp up play toward the back half of the season.

In the East, the Detroit Pistons continue their dominance over an injury-riddled conference, riding a four-game winning streak. However, expect a lot to change between now and the New Year as the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are all one game apart.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain staunchly at the top of the standings, having been handed only their second loss of the season to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals and 4.5 games ahead of the No. 2 Denver Nuggets. And keep an eye on the Western Conference play-in, as the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies have snuck their way back into contention as the year comes to a close.

Our NBA insiders break down and rank where all 30 teams stand as we approach the holiday season in this week's Power Rankings.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

2025-26 record: 24-2

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. LAC (Dec. 18), @ MIN (Dec. 19), vs. MEM (Dec. 22), @ SA (Dec. 23)

In the midst of the Thunder's recent 16-game win streak, it suddenly felt reasonable to believe they had a chance to rip off an NBA trifecta -- NBA Cup champs, regular-season wins record and NBA title. The Spurs put an end to that in Las Vegas, reminding the league that, while still the prohibitive title favorites, the Thunder aren't invincible. Oklahoma City is a streaky 3-point shooting team and went 9-of-37 on 3s in the semifinal loss to San Antonio. But it's fortunate timing for the league. The Thunder will get the Spurs in a rematch twice next week, including a Christmas Day matchup in OKC.-- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 21-5

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ DAL (Dec. 18), vs. CHA (Dec. 20), @ POR (Dec. 22), @ SAC (Dec. 23)

The "nasty dawgs" are a game off from matching the best start in franchise history, a 22-3 record by the 2005-06 squad. Cade Cunningham closed out Detroit's comeback win over the Celtics in Boston on Monday night, with nine of his 32 in the final 12 minutes. He's also quietly adding lockdown defender to his résumé -- entering Monday night, opponents are shooting under 41% with him as a primary defender, best in the NBA for players with 300 field goals against. With him and then Isaiah Stewart anchoring the back line, it's no wonder the Pistons are second in defensive rating. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 19-6

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. ORL (Dec. 18), vs. HOU (Dec. 20), vs. UTAH (Dec. 22), @ DAL (Dec. 23)

The Nuggets' stars are amid their best statistical seasons. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double for the second straight season and putting up career highs in scoring (29.8 points per game), assists (league-leading 10.8) and effective field goal percentage (.676). Jamal Murray is making a strong bid for his first All-Star selection, averaging career bests in scoring (24.9), field goal percentage (.501), 3-point percentage (.447), rebounds (4.4) and assists (6.8). Denver has the most efficient offense in NBA history, averaging 124.4 points per 100 possessions, which soars to 129.0 when Jokic and Murray are on the floor together. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 18-7

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. WAS (Dec. 18), @ ATL (Dec. 19), @ WAS (Dec. 21), vs. OKC (Dec. 23)

Despite their loss to the Knicks in the NBA Cup final, the Spurs are beaming with confidence after a record of 9-3 without Victor Wembanyama. They are feeling even better about their prospects now that he is back in the mix. Wembanyama generates most of the headlines in San Antonio, but the trio of guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper has proven to be a problem for opponents.-- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 16-7

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ NO (Dec. 18), @ DEN (Dec. 20), @ SAC (Dec. 21), @ LAC (Dec. 23)

Alperen Sengun became the fifth player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double in Monday's loss at Denver, joining James Harden, Hakeem Olajuwon, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Porter Jr. Keep an eye on how the Rockets perform moving forward in clutch games. Six of their seven losses have been in clutch-time games. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 18-7

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ IND (Dec. 18), vs. PHI (Dec. 19), vs. MIA (Dec. 21), @ MIN (Dec. 23)

Are the Knicks back? Well, they're firmly back in the top three of the East, storming their way to the NBA Cup final and claiming the tournament trophy against the Spurs in a game that won't count in the standings. But what's visible is the improvement on the defensive end -- most notably, Karl-Anthony Towns holding up well as a rim protector. He won defensive player of the game -- a Knicks tradition -- in their semifinal win over Orlando. "I think he's taken the challenge personal," Josh Hart said of Towns. "I think he's protecting the rim at a great rate. I think the last four or five games, he's really taken that challenge on. He's been really keying our defense." -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 18-7

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ UTAH (Dec. 18), @ LAC (Dec. 20), @ PHX (Dec. 23)

The Lakers' 132-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup quarterfinals was a sobering wake-up call to the state of their shoddy defense. Recognizing a need for a change, coach JJ Redick reinserted Jarred Vanderbilt into the rotation the next game and he responded with 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Not to mention Vanderbilt hit a corner 3 as a bonus in the win over Phoenix on Sunday. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 15-11

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ DEN (Dec. 18), @ UTAH (Dec. 20), @ GS (Dec. 22), @ POR (Dec. 23)

Orlando has been unlucky with injuries this season, but fortunate that those injuries to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were not more serious. Orlando got positive news after learning Suggs' MRI revealed a left hip contusion and nothing structurally wrong. Suggs was getting better as he was making his way back to full game shape after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee this past March. He scored 25 of his 26 points in the first half against the Knicks in the Cup semifinal -- the fourth 20-point game in his past five outings. Desmond Bane and Anthony Black can handle the ball with Suggs out and Tyus Jones will perhaps see some more minutes, but Suggs' absence could potentially open up some time for first-round draft pick Jase Richardson, who had nine points in eight minutes against the Knicks. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 17-9

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. MEM (Dec. 17), vs. OKC (Dec. 19), vs. MIL (Dec. 21), vs. NYK (Dec. 23)

Minnesota was able to pick up a couple of victories without Anthony Edwards over the past few days, but there are still lingering concerns about its play against elite competition -- particularly with how strong the top of the West looks right now. The Wolves are just 2-8 against teams with .500 or better records this season, with only Memphis and New Orleans having fewer wins against Western Conference teams in that range. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 15-11

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. MIA (Dec. 19), @ TOR (Dec. 20), vs. IND (Dec. 22)

While the Celtics have backslid a bit of late, including Monday's home loss to Detroit, Jaylen Brown continues to have a remarkable season, posting career highs in points (29.3), rebounds (6.2), assists (4.9) and field goal percentage (50%). He is leading the Celtics while taking on a much bigger share of the offensive load with Jayson Tatum still sidelined with an Achilles tear and Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Luke Kornet all playing elsewhere after Boston's busy offseason. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 14-11

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ NYK (Dec. 19), vs. DAL (Dec. 20), vs. BKN (Dec. 23)

While Philadelphia has been without Tyrese Maxey for the past two games because of an illness, it received a 39-point explosion from Joel Embiid on Friday in a win over Indiana and a 35-point performance from Paul George on Sunday in a loss to Atlanta. The 76ers are, and will remain, Maxey's team. But if Embiid and George can give consistent, solid production as co-stars, Philadelphia's ceiling goes up a bit in the Eastern Conference. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 14-12

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ BKN (Dec. 18), @ BOS (Dec. 19), @ NYK (Dec. 21), vs. TOR (Dec. 23)

Tyler Herro has missed three of the past four games, and the Heat's once turbo offense has stalled as Erik Spoelstra now has a five-game losing streak to try to snap at Brooklyn on Thursday. Miami's offense has averaged just 105.6 points per game during the slide and posted a season-low 96 points in a loss to Toronto on Monday. The game in Brooklyn opens a stretch in which Miami plays four of the next five games on the road with games at Boston, New York and Atlanta. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 16-11

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ MIL (Dec. 18), vs. BOS (Dec. 20), @ BKN (Dec. 21), @ MIA (Dec. 23)

Because of the NBA Cup schedule, the Raptors played just one game in the past week, picking up a key win against the Heat to stop a four-game losing streak. But the most important development for Toronto is the news that RJ Barrett is set to begin "return-to-play activities." The Raptors were 12-5 when he went down with a knee injury, and they're only 4-6 in his absence. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 15-12

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CHI (Dec. 17), vs. CHI (Dec. 19), vs. CHA (Dec. 22), vs. NO (Dec. 23)

Donovan Mitchell summed up the Cavs' recent stretch perfectly after losing to Charlotte on Sunday: "I would boo us, too." Cleveland raised expectations after starting last season 15-0 and cruising to the No.1 seed in the East, but this season's team has been hindered by injuries and inconsistencies so far. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses in their past seven games and are currently outside the top six in the conference. They'll have a chance to correct themselves this week with games against the Bulls (twice), Hornets and Pelicans. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 14-12

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. GS (Dec. 18), @ GS (Dec. 20), vs. LAL (Dec. 23)

There's a beautiful present awaiting the Suns with their post-Christmas schedule: two straight games against the Pelicans, followed by a game against the Wizards. They just have to handle three straight games against Western Conference foes -- two against the Warriors and another against the Lakers -- before they get there. Silver lining for the Suns? Devin Booker is back in the lineup after a three-game absence because of a groin strain. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 15-12

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ CHA (Dec. 18), vs. SA (Dec. 19), vs. CHI (Dec. 21), vs. CHI (Dec. 23)

Losing Kristaps Porzingis for at least two more weeks hurts an already small Atlanta front line. But at least the Hawks have some clarity that the center will be out, as opposed to wondering if he will be able to play every other game. Trae Young was assigned to the College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday to get more practice time as he's nearing a return. Until he is back, Jalen Johnson will continue his emergence into a star. Johnson will go for his fifth-straight triple-double on Thursday at Charlotte. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 13-14

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ PHX (Dec. 18), vs. PHX (Dec. 20), vs. ORL (Dec. 22)

This past weekend, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 12 3-pointers in a loss. That combination of events -- Curry's individual greatness plus team failure -- always tends to generate a wave of tension around the Warriors. This instance resulted in nothing different. Steve Kerr was self-critical of the coaching job he has done, Draymond Green took the blame for his turnovers, and there have been calls for a more aggressive Jimmy Butler III. Warriors owner Joe Lacob even sent off an email response about his frustration to a fan, which leaked publicly and generated local headlines. "We're all frustrated," Kerr said. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 12-14

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ MIN (Dec. 17), vs. WAS (Dec. 20), @ OKC (Dec. 22), @ UTAH (Dec. 23)

The Grizzlies have won six of their past eight as the team has started to adjust to Tuomas Iisalo's philosophy. Three days after returning from a right calf strain that knocked him out of commission for 10 games, star guard Ja Morant limped off the floor in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Clippers after rolling his right ankle with the Grizzlies leading by 23 points. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 10-17

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. DET (Dec. 18), @ PHI (Dec. 18), @ NO (Dec. 22), vs. DEN (Dec. 23)

Since Thanksgiving, Cooper Flagg has become the youngest player in NBA history to record double-digit assists in a game, have a 35-point performance and have a 40-point performance against the Clippers and Jazz, respectively. Flagg, who turns 19 on Sunday, has averaged 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.7% from the floor in that eight-game span, which coincides with undrafted rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard's insertion into the Mavs' starting lineup. Flagg has averaged 20.2 points on 50.8% shooting in 19 games since coach Jason Kidd pulled the plug on the experiment of the teenager starting at point guard earlier this season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 10-16

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. SAC (Dec. 18), @ SAC (Dec. 20), vs. DET (Dec. 22), vs. ORL (Dec. 23)

The Warriors won't want to see Portland in the play-in tournament come the end of the regular season. Sunday's 136-131 Blazers win, which saw them overcome Stephen Curry's 12 3-pointers and 48 points with 35-point efforts from Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe, brought Portland to 3-0 against Golden State this season. The Blazers badly needed a win after dropping the last three games of their road trip and benefited from the return of centers Donovan Clingan (who had missed all three games) and Robert Williams III, giving them more size in the paint. Still, Portland needs Jrue Holiday back in the lineup to consistently beat teams besides the Warriors. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 11-16

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. TOR (Dec. 18), @ MIN (Dec. 21), @ IND (Dec. 23)

Multiple Bucks players and coach Doc Rivers have acknowledged the team is in the midst of a crucial stretch, attempting to stay afloat and perhaps rise from the bottom of the East play-in picture while Giannis Antetokounmpo recovers from a calf strain. Yet, Milwaukee has dropped three of its past four games, including an embarrassing 45-point loss to the Nets this past Sunday. After hosting Toronto on Thursday, the Bucks begin a five-game road trip that takes them to the final day of the month and closer to a critical juncture in a looming Antetokounmpo trade decision. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 8-18

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. ATL (Dec. 18), @ DET (Dec. 20), @ CLE (Dec. 22), vs. WAS (Dec. 23)

Sunday's OT win in Cleveland, where the Hornets shut out the Cavaliers in the extra session, gave them as many wins this season without LaMelo Ball as all of 2024-25 (3) -- in 25 fewer games. Charlotte's .300 percentage in the 10 games Ball has missed is virtually identical to the team's .312 winning percentage (5-7) with him on the court, a testament to the Hornets' improved depth with three rookies in the starting lineup. Kon Knueppel, in particular, has picked up his play when Ball sits, averaging 22.1 points in those 10 games as compared to 17.1 alongside Ball. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 10-15

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. LAL (Dec. 18), vs. ORL (Dec. 20), @ DEN (Dec. 22), vs. MEM (Dec. 23)

Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are quietly emerging as one of the league's most dynamic offensive duos, averaging a combined 51.3 points per game. They each scored 30 points in Monday's win over the Mavericks, which is the third time this season that has happened. According to ESPN Research, that ties the Lakers' Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the most dual 30-point performances by teammates this season. George has had the two highest-scoring outings of his career in the Jazz's past two games, following up his career-high 39 points in a road win over the Grizzlies by scoring 37 against the Mavs. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 7-18

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. MIA (Dec. 18), vs. TOR (Dec. 21), @ PHI (Dec. 23)

The Nets are showing signs of improvement, with three wins in their past five games. They probably won't have a better win than the thrashing over a Giannis-less Bucks squad, winning by 45. Despite a small sample here's the proof: In October, they allowed teams to shoot 45% from 3. This month, it's down to 34%. And even better, they're shooting 40% from 3 -- which looks like quiet competence. Michael Porter Jr. has been on a scoring fury in December -- averaging 34.3 points on 56% from the field and 54% from 3. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 10-15

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. CLE (Dec. 17), @ CLE (Dec. 19), @ ATL (Dec. 21), @ ATL (Dec. 23)

No team in the league is playing as poorly as Chicago right now. The Bulls have dropped eight of their past nine games despite eight of those games coming against teams under .500. The Bulls are just 5-15 since jumping out to a 5-0 start, and their minus-5.3 net rating is the sixth worst in the league. The Bulls' schedule is about to get a lot tougher with back-to-back games against the Cavs followed by consecutive games in Atlanta. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 5-22

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. HOU (Dec. 18), vs. IND (Dec. 20), vs. DAL (Dec. 22), @ CLE (Dec. 23)

For the second time this season, the Pelicans have consecutive wins as part of a stretch of improved play that coincides with the team's health. Herbert Jones has started the past three games, Jordan Poole has played in the past two, and New Orleans also got Zion Williamson back Sunday in a reserve role -- his first bench appearance as a pro. Although Williamson will surely start as his minutes limit increases, the Pelicans have gotten strong play in that spot from Saddiq Bey, averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his return from an ACL tear. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 6-20

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ OKC (Dec. 18), vs. LAL (Dec. 20), vs. HOU (Dec. 23)

The Clippers have lost nine of their past 10 games, and the schedule isn't about to do them any favors. Their next five games feature three of the top five teams in the West (at Oklahoma City, vs. Lakers and vs. Houston). They also face the No. 1 team in the East (Detroit) and have another road game against Portland. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 6-20

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. NYK (Dec. 18), @ NO (Dec. 20), @ BOS (Dec. 22), vs. MIL (Dec. 23)

Following a brief hot stretch, the Pacers are on a losing streak again, and things won't get much easier following a 19-point loss to the lowly Wizards. Over the next three weeks, Indiana plays the Knicks, the Celtics (twice), the Cavaliers, the Magic (twice), the Rockets and the Spurs -- all teams that rank in the top 10 in net rating. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 6-20

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ POR (Dec. 18), vs. POR (Dec. 20), vs. HOU (Dec. 21), vs. DET (Dec. 23)

In the NBA Cup finals, Mike Brown coached his Knicks to the tournament win against a Spurs team starting De'Aaron Fox at point guard. That was a cringy visual for many Sacramento fans, considering Brown was the Kings' coach and Fox was their franchise point guard at this time last year. Brown's firing and the rushed trade of Fox for Zach LaVine have proven to be a double push of the panic button, partly sending the Kings down this path to 6-20 without a ton of near-term hope in sight. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 4-20

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ SA (Dec. 18), @ MEM (Dec. 20), vs. SA (Dec. 21), @ CHA (Dec. 23)

It's not saying much, but the past week was the most successful of the Wizards' season. They nearly beat the Cavaliers until a late Donovan Mitchell surge stymied the upset effort, then crushed the Pacers, 108-89. It was the first game all season in which Washington's league-worst defense allowed fewer than 107 points. -- Kram