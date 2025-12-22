Dave McMenamin sits down with Lakers star Luka Doncic to discuss his NBA goals and personal life. (2:47)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been diagnosed with a left calf contusion and is considered day-to-day, Lakers coach JJ Redick said Monday.

Doncic, who exited Saturday's 103-88 loss to the LA Clippers early with the injury, was wearing a heavy wrap on his left leg after practice Monday.

Doncic was kneed in his left calf by Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and did not play after halftime -- which Redick said has been a recurring issue for the 6-foot-8 Doncic.

"It's happened a bunch this season," Redick said, before adding that the team is looking into ways to protect Doncic' legs in future collisions.

L.A. goes on the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday before hosting the Houston Rockets at home Thursday on Christmas Day.

Austin Reaves, who has missed the Lakers last three games with a mild left calf strain, was a limited participant in practice and is also day-to-day moving forward, Redick said. As is Rui Hachimura, who missed the Clippers game because of a right groin strain.

The Lakers did get some positive injury news Monday, with center Deandre Ayton returning to practice after a two-game absence because of soreness in his left elbow.

Ayton explained how he hurt his elbow the last time the Lakers played the Suns, battling for a rebound against Suns center Mark Williams.

"It's a physical game," Ayton said. I don't know, the adrenaline was pretty high and [I was] trying to rebound and [got] tangled up boxing out and I think I just hyperextended it a little bit. That's about it. A little tightness, we checked it out."