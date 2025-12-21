Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch $35,000 on Sunday for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection" in his team's win Friday.

He was ejected in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 112-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Finch lost it after Julius Randle muscled up at the rim against 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein and missed without drawing a whistle.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is restrained by his assistant coaches after he was ejected from Friday's game for chasing down the officiating crew. Bruce Kluckhohn/Imagn Images

Finch chased referee John Butler up the court to yell his case and quickly picked up a technical foul. Then he charged at the rest of the crew during the break and got a second technical with the accompanying ejection.

Finch had to be restrained by his assistant coaches and team security before relenting and leaving the court to a roaring ovation with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

Wolves star Anthony Edwards and assistant coach Micah Nori, who took over in Finch's absence, credited their head coach's fire for helping them hand the Thunder their third loss of the season. Finch had often lamented the way Minnesota's games against the defending NBA champions, and his frustration boiled over Friday.