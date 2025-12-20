Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss four to five more weeks as he continues to recover from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced Friday.

A three-time All-Star, Sabonis has not played since Nov. 16, a span of 13 games in which the Kings have gone 3-10. He initially sat out Nov. 19 because of what the team deemed left knee soreness, but further testing revealed the tear.

It has been an injury-riddled season for Sabonis, who missed the regular-season opener after a hamstring strain in the preseason, then sat out two games in early November because of a rib issue. He previously had been a pillar of durability in Sacramento, playing 79, 82 and 70 games the past three seasons.

Sabonis was averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in 11 games this season before getting hurt. He led the league in rebounding the past three seasons.

Sabonis' absence has given an opportunity to second-round rookie Maxime Raynaud, who is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds since Sabonis got hurt. Raynaud is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in his past eight games.

The Kings have struggled all season and are near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference with a 6-21 record.

