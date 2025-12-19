Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will sit out the second of a back-to-back and not play in Friday's game against San Antonio because of right knee injury management.

Young returned and played on Thursday in a 133-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets after previously missing 22 games with a sprained right MCL. Young had eight points and 10 assists in 20 minutes at Charlotte.

Young had been out since Oct. 29, when he suffered the injury in a win at Brooklyn.

The Hawks are also without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out due to illness. The team announced on Dec. 14 that Porzingis will be out for two weeks to undergo further evaluations while dealing with the illness.

Porzingis was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system, last season when he was with the Boston Celtics. Porzingis and his doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health. The center has missed nine of the past 11 games.