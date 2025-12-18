Open Extended Reactions

A brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua was one of two men arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing a vehicle that reportedly belonged to Lakers forward Adou Thiero.

The men arrested Saturday by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department are Trey Rose, 27, and Samson Nacua, also 27, brother of the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The vehicle is a newer-model BMW that NBC4 Los Angeles reported belonged to Thiero.

In a release, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said its deputies were able to track the vehicle to the 8400 block of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

The two men were arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and released that night, according to information from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department jail logs.

Rose and Samson Nacua were released under California Penal Code Section 849(b), meaning there were insufficient grounds to file a complaint. It wasn't immediately clear if either man was being represented by an attorney.

The sheriff's department said an investigation is ongoing and offered no further comment.

Samson Nacua, who played collegiately at Utah and BYU and spent time in training camp with the Colts and Saints, was suspended for one game by the UFL in April for slapping a fan during an altercation following a loss. As part of that punishment, he also agreed to participate in community service.

Puka Nacua made headlines this week when he said on a livestream that he thinks some NFL referees make calls just to get shown on TV during games.