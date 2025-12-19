Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he's going to continue to put his arm around Puka Nacua "and help him learn and grow" after the wide receiver went on a livestream Tuesday and made a gesture that has been associated with antisemitic themes.

Nacua issued a statement Thursday morning, apologizing for performing a gesture that was "antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people." In the statement, Nacua said at the time he "had no idea" of the nature of the gesture.

McVay said Nacua "was very apologetic" after the incident and that he doesn't believe the receiver "understood the totality" of what he was doing on the stream.

"I know this guy's heart," McVay said. "And for anybody that was offended, terribly sorry about that. I know he feels that same exact way. He's a young guy, that's a great kid that's continuing to learn about just the platform that he has. I love him, we're going to continue to put our arm around him and help him learn and grow. But we never want to do things that ever offend anybody, and I know he feels that same way."

Nacua said in the conversation he had with McVay after the incident that McVay "echoed that he's always in continuous support of me" and that "he's disappointed in some of the actions that are just distracting my teammates."

"I don't want to be a distraction in any week and especially in a short week," Nacua said. "So we had talked about that, and he's right there behind me."

McVay said Thursday night that he didn't think Nacua's comments were a distraction for the team, who lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

"No, it wasn't a distraction at all," McVay said. "He went off today."

Nacua had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night, the most receiving yards by a Rams player since Isaac Bruce had 233 in 1997, according to ESPN Research. It was his third straight game with at least 150 receiving yards, tying the longest streak in NFL history.

After the game, a 38-37 loss in overtime, Nacua tweeted, "Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol." The tweet came after Nacua said Tuesday on the livestream that "the refs are the worst," and that he thinks some NFL referees make calls just to get shown on TV during games.

When asked Thursday night whether he believes that referees make calls to be on TV, Nacua said, "No, I don't."

"It was just a lack of awareness and just in some frustration," Nacua said. "I know there were moments where I feel like, man, you watch the other games and you think of the calls that some guys get and you wish you could get some of those, but that's just how football has played, and I'll do my job in order to work my technique to make sure that there's not an issue with the call."

Nacua said he sent the tweet in "a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that."

When asked what he's learned from the incidents this week, Nacua said, "Just there is a time and place for some things and there are comments that I should definitely say to the guys in the locker room and to be aware of the situation that we're in, but then also just to stay and use every moment to prepare for the week."