After Week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season, the Rams and Broncos are officially in the playoffs. Three more teams were also eliminated from playoff contention, including the Chiefs for the first time since 2014.
So what's at stake in Week 16? Apparently, a lot. Four AFC teams and five NFC teams have a chance to secure a postseason spot this week. Denver could also lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed if four contests go a certain way.
Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for 10 teams.
Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Buffalo Bills (10-4)
The matchup: at Cleveland on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or
Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)
Denver Broncos (12-2)
The matchup: vs. Jacksonville on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Broncos can clinch the AFC West:
Win + L.A. Chargers loss at Dallas (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win + L.A. Chargers loss at Dallas (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + New England loss at Baltimore (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Buffalo loss at Cleveland (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
The matchup: at Denver on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or
Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)
Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
The matchup: at Dallas on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or
Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)
New England Patriots (11-3)
The matchup: at Baltimore on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or
Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or
Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)
Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Chicago Bears (10-4)
The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Bears can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)
The matchup: at Chicago on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
The matchup: at Washington on Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:
Win or
Dallas loss at Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
The matchup: at Indianapolis on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or
Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Seattle Seahawks (11-3)
The matchup: at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or
Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Houston Texans at (2) New England Patriots
(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Denver Broncos
NFC
(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Philadelphia Eagles
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Los Angeles Rams