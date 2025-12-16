        <
          NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          • ESPN staffDec 16, 2025, 05:15 PM

          After Week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season, the Rams and Broncos are officially in the playoffs. Three more teams were also eliminated from playoff contention, including the Chiefs for the first time since 2014.

          So what's at stake in Week 16? Apparently, a lot. Four AFC teams and five NFC teams have a chance to secure a postseason spot this week. Denver could also lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed if four contests go a certain way.

          Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for 10 teams.

          Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

          Buffalo Bills (10-4)

          The matchup: at Cleveland on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

          Denver Broncos (12-2)

          The matchup: vs. Jacksonville on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Broncos can clinch the AFC West:

          • Win + L.A. Chargers loss at Dallas (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

          How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

          Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

          The matchup: at Denver on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

          Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

          The matchup: at Dallas on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:

          New England Patriots (11-3)

          The matchup: at Baltimore on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

          How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:

          Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

          Chicago Bears (10-4)

          The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Bears can clinch a playoff berth:

          Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

          The matchup: at Chicago on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

          Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

          The matchup: at Washington on Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:

          San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

          The matchup: at Indianapolis on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

          How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth:

          Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

          The matchup: at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:

