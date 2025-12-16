The "Get Up" crew discusses if this is the year Josh Allen finally leads the Bills to a Super Bowl. (1:10)

After Week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season, the Rams and Broncos are officially in the playoffs. Three more teams were also eliminated from playoff contention, including the Chiefs for the first time since 2014.

So what's at stake in Week 16? Apparently, a lot. Four AFC teams and five NFC teams have a chance to secure a postseason spot this week. Denver could also lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed if four contests go a certain way.

Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for 10 teams.

Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: at Cleveland on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or

Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

The matchup: vs. Jacksonville on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Broncos can clinch the AFC West:

Win + L.A. Chargers loss at Dallas (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

Win + L.A. Chargers loss at Dallas (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + New England loss at Baltimore (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Buffalo loss at Cleveland (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Denver on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or

Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

The matchup: at Dallas on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or

Win + Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

The matchup: at Baltimore on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:

Win or

Houston loss vs. Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) or

Indianapolis loss vs. San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Bears can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Chicago on Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Washington on Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:

Win or

Dallas loss at Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Indianapolis on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win or

Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:

Win or

Detroit loss vs. Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

