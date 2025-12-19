        <
        >

          Nacua overtakes Jefferson in Madden NFL 26 Week 15 ratings update

          play
          Puka Nacua hauls it in for a Rams TD (0:25)

          Matthew Stafford throws a no-look dart to Puka Nacua to extend the Rams' lead vs. the Seahawks. (0:25)

          • Marco Wutz
          Dec 19, 2025, 08:29 PM

          After dropping out of the 99 Club in Week 12, Justin Jefferson suffered yet another points loss in the Week 15 ratings update for Madden NFL 26. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver had three points deducted from his total, bringing him down to 95 OVR.

          The downward trajectory allowed his Los Angeles Rams counterpart at wide receiver, Puka Nacua, to jump him in the rankings. Nacua gained two points this week, rising to 97 OVR. He started the season at 88 OVR, making steady gains throughout. Joining Nacua as yet another candidate for potential 99 Club inclusion is Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who's been quietly climbing the rankings in small increments and stands at 97 OVR now, too.

          Another big winner of Week 15's refresh is Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay Packers running back has regained a spot among the top group by reaching 91 OVR -- he'd dropped down to 89 OVR in Week 3 and has been fighting to make up lost ground since then.

          New York Jets kicker Nick Folk made the largest leap this week, adding four points to his tally and reaching a career high of 88 OVR.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 15 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills:

          New York Jets:

          New England Patriots:

          Miami Dolphins:

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals:

          Cleveland Browns:

          Baltimore Ravens:

          Pittsburgh Steelers:

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars:

          Tennessee Titans:

          Indianapolis Colts:

          Houston Texans:

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers:

          Las Vegas Raiders:

          Denver Broncos:

          Kansas City Chiefs:

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles:

          • None

          Dallas Cowboys:

          Washington Commanders:

          New York Giants:

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions:

          Minnesota Vikings:

          Green Bay Packers:

          Chicago Bears:

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

          Atlanta Falcons:

          New Orleans Saints:

          Carolina Panthers:

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams:

          Seattle Seahawks:

          Arizona Cardinals:

          San Francisco 49ers: