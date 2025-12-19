After dropping out of the 99 Club in Week 12, Justin Jefferson suffered yet another points loss in the Week 15 ratings update for Madden NFL 26. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver had three points deducted from his total, bringing him down to 95 OVR.
The downward trajectory allowed his Los Angeles Rams counterpart at wide receiver, Puka Nacua, to jump him in the rankings. Nacua gained two points this week, rising to 97 OVR. He started the season at 88 OVR, making steady gains throughout. Joining Nacua as yet another candidate for potential 99 Club inclusion is Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who's been quietly climbing the rankings in small increments and stands at 97 OVR now, too.
Another big winner of Week 15's refresh is Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay Packers running back has regained a spot among the top group by reaching 91 OVR -- he'd dropped down to 89 OVR in Week 3 and has been fighting to make up lost ground since then.
New York Jets kicker Nick Folk made the largest leap this week, adding four points to his tally and reaching a career high of 88 OVR.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 15 ratings updates.
AFC East
Joey Bosa: 86 OVR (+1)
Maxwell Hairston: 78 OVR (-1)
Dawson Knox: 76 OVR (+1)
Joshua Palmer: 76 OVR (-1)
Ty Johnson: 74 OVR (+1)
Mecole Hardman: 73 OVR (-1)
New York Jets:
Nick Folk: 88 OVR (+4)
Quincy Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
Adonai Mitchell: 75 OVR (+1)
Mason Taylor: 74 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Davis: 70 OVR (+1)
Malachi Moore: 70 OVR (+1)
Stefon Diggs: 87 OVR (-1)
TreVeyon Henderson: 82 OVR (+1)
Jaylinn Hawkins: 77 OVR (+1)
Garrett Bradbury: 76 OVR (+1)
Craig Woodson: 75 OVR (+1)
Cory Durden: 64 OVR (+2)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 74 OVR (-1)
Tua Tagovailoa: 74 OVR (-1)
Jonah Savaiinaea: 67 OVR (-2)
AFC North
Ted Karras: 75 OVR (+1)
Myles Murphy: 73 OVR (+1)
Carson Schwesinger: 82 OVR (+1)
Mohamoud Diabate: 70 OVR (+2)
Zay Flowers: 88 OVR (+1)
Rashod Bateman: 80 OVR (-1)
Rasheen Ali: 69 OVR (+1)
Charlie Kolar: 68 OVR (+1)
Kenneth Gainwell: 79 OVR (+1)
Malik Harrison: 73 OVR (+1)
Dylan Cook: 63 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Devin Lloyd: 86 OVR (+1)
Jakobi Meyers: 82 OVR (+1)
Trevor Lawrence: 80 OVR (+2)
Parker Washington: 77 OVR (+1)
Antonio Johnson: 76 OVR (+2)
Bhayshul Tuten: 76 OVR (-1)
Montaric Brown: 73 OVR (+1)
Cole Van Lanen: 69 OVR (+3)
Jeffery Simmons: 95 OVR (+1)
Peter Skoronski: 82 OVR (+1)
Tyjae Spears: 77 OVR (-1)
Chig Okonkwo: 75 OVR (+1)
Darrell Baker Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)
Marcus Harris: 71 OVR (+1)
Cam Bynum: 83 OVR (+1)
Blake Grupe: 73 OVR (+1)
Jalen Pitre: 85 OVR (+1)
Kamari Lassiter: 85 OVR (+1)
Dalton Schultz: 83 OVR (+1)
Christian Harris: 72 OVR (+1)
Jake Andrews: 69 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Tuli Tuipulotu: 78 OVR (+1)
Oronde Gadsden II: 75 OVR (+1)
Tre' Harris: 73 OVR (+1)
Elandon Roberts: 76 OVR (-1)
Courtland Sutton: 87 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 82 OVR (+1)
Alex Singleton: 80 OVR (+1)
RJ Harvey: 79 OVR (+1)
Troy Franklin: 79 OVR (+1)
Chris Jones: 94 OVR (-1)
Drue Tranquill: 89 OVR (+1)
Rashee Rice: 85 OVR (-1)
Hollywood Brown: 78 OVR (-1)
Isiah Pacheco: 76 OVR (-3)
Nohl Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
NFC East
None
Brandon Aubrey: 87 OVR (-1)
DaRon Bland: 83 OVR (-2)
Jake Ferguson: 82 OVR (-1)
Tyler Booker: 81 OVR (+1)
Bryan Anger: 79 OVR (-2)
Logan Wilson: 76 OVR (-1)
Cooper Beebe: 75 OVR (-1)
Caelen Carson: 72 OVR (-1)
Deebo Samuel: 81 OVR (-1)
Zach Ertz: 79 OVR (-1)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 77 OVR (+1)
Antonio Hamilton Sr.: 73 OVR (+1)
Marcus Mariota: 72 OVR (-1)
Wan'Dale Robinson: 83 OVR (+1)
Dane Belton: 75 OVR (-1)
NFC North
D.J. Reed Jr: 87 OVR (+1)
Jameson Williams: 85 OVR (+1)
Trystan Colon: 67 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Vikings:
Justin Jefferson: 95 OVR (-3)
Ryan Kelly: 92 OVR (+1)
Byron Murphy Jr: 84 OVR (-1)
Jordan Mason: 81 OVR (-1)
Green Bay Packers:
Josh Jacobs: 91 OVR (+2)
Jordan Love: 87 OVR (+1)
Caleb Williams: 81 OVR (+1)
Kyle Monangai: 76 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)
D'Marco Jackson: 71 OVR (+2)
Austin Booker: 70 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Baker Mayfield: 86 OVR (-1)
Jamel Dean: 86 OVR (-1)
Lavonte David: 85 OVR (-1)
Chris Godwin Jr: 82 OVR (-1)
Jacob Parrish: 77 OVR (-1)
Cade Otton: 75 OVR (-1)
Kyle Pitts Sr.: 80 OVR (+1)
James Pearce Jr: 78 OVR (+1)
Kirk Cousins: 73 OVR (+1)
Michael Penix Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)
Brandon Dorlus: 72 OVR (+1)
David Sills V: 69 OVR (+1)
LaCale London: 68 OVR (+1)
Chris Olave: 86 OVR (+1)
Kelvin Banks Jr: 77 OVR (+1)
Tyler Shough: 75 OVR (+2)
Devaughn Vele: 74 OVR (+1)
Jonas Sanker: 74 OVR (+1)
Jordan Howden: 74 OVR (+1)
Charlie Smyth: 73 OVR (+3)
Ikem Ekwonu: 80 OVR (-1)
Bryce Young: 78 OVR (+1)
Nick Scott: 74 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams:
Puka Nacua: 97 OVR (+2)
Kyren Williams: 89 OVR (+2)
Blake Corum: 78 OVR (+1)
Tyler Higbee: 74 OVR (-1)
Colby Parkinson: 73 OVR (+1)
Warren McClendon Jr: 73 OVR (+2)
Beaux Limmer: 72 OVR (+2)
Abraham Lucas: 81 OVR (+1)
Jason Myers: 81 OVR (+2)
Arizona Cardinals:
Trey McBride: 97 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Adams: 69 OVR (+1)
Josh Fryar: 63 OVR (+1)
Brandon Aiyuk: 84 OVR (-1)
Jauan Jennings: 81 OVR (+1)
Brian Robinson Jr: 78 OVR (-1)
Alfred Collins: 72 OVR (-2)