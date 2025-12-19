Open Extended Reactions

After dropping out of the 99 Club in Week 12, Justin Jefferson suffered yet another points loss in the Week 15 ratings update for Madden NFL 26. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver had three points deducted from his total, bringing him down to 95 OVR.

The downward trajectory allowed his Los Angeles Rams counterpart at wide receiver, Puka Nacua, to jump him in the rankings. Nacua gained two points this week, rising to 97 OVR. He started the season at 88 OVR, making steady gains throughout. Joining Nacua as yet another candidate for potential 99 Club inclusion is Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who's been quietly climbing the rankings in small increments and stands at 97 OVR now, too.

Another big winner of Week 15's refresh is Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay Packers running back has regained a spot among the top group by reaching 91 OVR -- he'd dropped down to 89 OVR in Week 3 and has been fighting to make up lost ground since then.

New York Jets kicker Nick Folk made the largest leap this week, adding four points to his tally and reaching a career high of 88 OVR.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 15 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills:

New York Jets:

New England Patriots:

Miami Dolphins:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals:

Ted Karras: 75 OVR (+1)

Myles Murphy: 73 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Browns:

Carson Schwesinger: 82 OVR (+1)

Mohamoud Diabate: 70 OVR (+2)

Baltimore Ravens:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Tennessee Titans:

Indianapolis Colts:

Cam Bynum: 83 OVR (+1)

Blake Grupe: 73 OVR (+1)

Houston Texans:

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Elandon Roberts: 76 OVR (-1)

Denver Broncos:

Kansas City Chiefs:

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles:

None

Dallas Cowboys:

Washington Commanders:

New York Giants:

Wan'Dale Robinson: 83 OVR (+1)

Dane Belton: 75 OVR (-1)

NFC North

Detroit Lions:

Minnesota Vikings:

Justin Jefferson: 95 OVR (-3)

Ryan Kelly: 92 OVR (+1)

Byron Murphy Jr: 84 OVR (-1)

Jordan Mason: 81 OVR (-1)

Green Bay Packers:

Josh Jacobs: 91 OVR (+2)

Jordan Love: 87 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bears:

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Atlanta Falcons:

New Orleans Saints:

Carolina Panthers:

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams:

Seattle Seahawks:

Abraham Lucas: 81 OVR (+1)

Jason Myers: 81 OVR (+2)

Arizona Cardinals:

Trey McBride: 97 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Adams: 69 OVR (+1)

Josh Fryar: 63 OVR (+1)

San Francisco 49ers: