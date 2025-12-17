Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter has been collecting limited items in Madden NFL 26 during his rookie season, receiving another card as one of Team of the Week 15's two Limited Edition players. The 94 OVR item is his best yet, bettering the cards he received in the Breakout and Campus Heroes programs.

Carter earned his latest honors with a strong showing against the Washington Commanders. He couldn't avert the Giants' 21-6 loss, but did his best to turn the tide with five solo tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was awarded the second Limited Edition slot in TOTW 15, giving him a new best card of the season as well. The Jaguars' dominant 48-20 win over the New York Jets saw Lawrence record 330 passing yards and five touchdown passes -- his strongest performance of the season so far.

Here is the full roster of TOTW 15 in Madden NFL 26: