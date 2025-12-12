Open Extended Reactions

Another candidate for the illustrious 99 Club in Madden NFL 26, which lost a member in the past week's ratings update, has emerged in Week 14. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gained two points after a strong showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing him up to 97 OVR.

The quarterback started the season with 88 OVR, bringing his total gains to nine points and putting him on par with Jonathan Taylor, another big mover this season.

While Stafford's stock kept rising, things went downhill for the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a loss of three points, reducing him to 94 OVR, while tight end Travis Kelce lost two points and barely stayed in the group of players at 90 or more. These are the lowest ratings both players have seen in years.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon made the jump into the 90s with a gain of two points. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. lost two points, dropping to 88 OVR.

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer was the biggest winner of the week, adding six points to his tally and jumping to a career-high of 84 OVR.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 14 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Jack Westover: 72 OVR (+1)

Joshua Dobbs: 68 OVR (-1)

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Raheem Mostert: 75 OVR (-1)

Caleb Rogers: 70 OVR (+1)

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: 94 OVR (-3)

Travis Kelce: 90 OVR (-2)

Drue Tranquill: 88 OVR (+1)

Nick Bolton: 81 OVR (-1)

Noah Gray: 75 OVR (+1)

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel: 82 OVR (-1)

New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence II: 93 OVR (-1)

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Kelly: 91 OVR (+1)

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Joe Thuney: 95 OVR (+2)

Cole Kmet: 78 OVR (-1)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

Mitchell Evans: 69 OVR (+1)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon: 90 OVR (+2)

Charles Cross: 83 OVR (-1)

Jarran Reed: 78 OVR (-1)

Nick Emmanwori: 78 OVR (+1)

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers