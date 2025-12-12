        <
          Stafford overtakes Mahomes in Madden NFL 26 Week 14 ratings update

          Matthew Stafford is rocketing up Madden's ratings. Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
          • Marco Wutz
          Dec 12, 2025, 08:56 PM

          Another candidate for the illustrious 99 Club in Madden NFL 26, which lost a member in the past week's ratings update, has emerged in Week 14. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gained two points after a strong showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing him up to 97 OVR.

          The quarterback started the season with 88 OVR, bringing his total gains to nine points and putting him on par with Jonathan Taylor, another big mover this season.

          While Stafford's stock kept rising, things went downhill for the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a loss of three points, reducing him to 94 OVR, while tight end Travis Kelce lost two points and barely stayed in the group of players at 90 or more. These are the lowest ratings both players have seen in years.

          Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon made the jump into the 90s with a gain of two points. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. lost two points, dropping to 88 OVR.

          Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer was the biggest winner of the week, adding six points to his tally and jumping to a career-high of 84 OVR.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 14 ratings updates.

