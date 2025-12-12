Another candidate for the illustrious 99 Club in Madden NFL 26, which lost a member in the past week's ratings update, has emerged in Week 14. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gained two points after a strong showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing him up to 97 OVR.
The quarterback started the season with 88 OVR, bringing his total gains to nine points and putting him on par with Jonathan Taylor, another big mover this season.
While Stafford's stock kept rising, things went downhill for the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a loss of three points, reducing him to 94 OVR, while tight end Travis Kelce lost two points and barely stayed in the group of players at 90 or more. These are the lowest ratings both players have seen in years.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon made the jump into the 90s with a gain of two points. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. lost two points, dropping to 88 OVR.
Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer was the biggest winner of the week, adding six points to his tally and jumping to a career-high of 84 OVR.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 14 ratings updates.
AFC East
Reggie Gilliam: 83 OVR (+1)
Cole Bishop: 80 OVR (+1)
David Edwards: 79 OVR (+1)
Dawson Knox: 75 OVR (+1)
Jowon Briggs: 72 OVR (+1)
Andrew Beck: 68 OVR (-1)
Kiko Mauigoa: 67 OVR (+1)
Jack Westover: 72 OVR (+1)
Joshua Dobbs: 68 OVR (-1)
Aaron Brewer: 84 OVR (+6)
Jordyn Brooks: 82 OVR (+1)
Matthew Judon: 76 OVR (-1)
Jaylen Wright: 73 OVR (+2)
Greg Dulcich: 69 OVR (+2)
AFC North
Orlando Brown Jr: 78 OVR (+1)
Samaje Perine: 76 OVR (-1)
Dalton Risner: 73 OVR (+1)
Erick All Jr: 68 OVR (-1)
Devin Bush: 86 OVR (+2)
Carson Schwesinger: 81 OVR (+1)
Harold Fannin Jr: 79 OVR (+2)
Shedeur Sanders: 69 OVR (+1)
Lamar Jackson: 93 OVR (-1)
Patrick Ricard: 82 OVR (-1)
Ar'Darius Washington: 79 OVR (-1)
Emery Jones Jr: 71 OVR (+1)
Aaron Rodgers: 79 OVR (+1)
James Pierre: 77 OVR (+3)
Jonnu Smith: 77 OVR (-1)
Donald Parham Jr.: 67 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Foyesade Oluokun: 85 OVR (-1)
Ezra Cleveland: 80 OVR (+1)
Trevor Lawrence: 78 OVR (+1)
Antonio Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)
Cole Van Lanen: 66 OVR (+2)
Peter Skoronski: 81 OVR (+1)
Chig Okonkwo: 74 OVR (-1)
Kevin Winston Jr: 73 OVR (+2)
Michael Pittman Jr: 84 OVR (+1)
Alec Pierce: 83 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 79 OVR (-2)
Jaylon Jones: 74 OVR (-1)
Drew Ogletree: 66 OVR (+1)
Nico Collins: 89 OVR (+1)
Jalen Pitre: 84 OVR (+1)
Tytus Howard: 80 OVR (+2)
Sheldon Rankins: 79 OVR (+1)
Tommy Togiai: 72 OVR (+3)
Jake Andrews: 68 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Ladd McConkey: 83 OVR (-1)
Tony Jefferson: 80 OVR (+1)
Quentin Johnston: 79 OVR (-1)
Kimani Vidal: 77 OVR (+1)
Mekhi Becton: 75 OVR (-1)
Jamaree Salyer: 70 OVR (+1)
Raheem Mostert: 75 OVR (-1)
Caleb Rogers: 70 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 81 OVR (+1)
RJ Harvey: 78 OVR (+1)
Adam Prentice: 69 OVR (+1)
Nate Adkins: 62 OVR (+1)
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: 94 OVR (-3)
Travis Kelce: 90 OVR (-2)
Drue Tranquill: 88 OVR (+1)
Nick Bolton: 81 OVR (-1)
Noah Gray: 75 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Cooper DeJean: 85 OVR (+1)
Jalen Hurts: 85 OVR (-1)
Jordan Davis: 82 OVR (+1)
George Pickens: 88 OVR (-1)
Ryan Flournoy: 75 OVR (+3)
Jalen Tolbert: 74 OVR (-1)
Markquese Bell: 72 OVR (-1)
Shavon Revel Jr: 72 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Mingo: 71 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Murray Jr: 67 OVR (-1)
Brevyn Spann-Ford: 65 OVR (+1)
Deebo Samuel: 82 OVR (-1)
Dexter Lawrence II: 93 OVR (-1)
NFC North
Jameson Williams: 84 OVR (+1)
Al-Quadin Muhammad: 76 OVR (+1)
Avonte Maddox: 73 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kelly: 91 OVR (+1)
Jordan Love: 86 OVR (+1)
Christian Watson: 79 OVR (+1)
Romeo Doubs: 78 OVR (-1)
Joe Thuney: 95 OVR (+2)
Cole Kmet: 78 OVR (-1)
NFC South
Vita Vea: 94 OVR (+1)
Luke Goedeke: 84 OVR (+2)
Christian Izien: 73 OVR (-1)
A.J. Terrell Jr: 88 OVR (-2)
James Pearce Jr: 77 OVR (+1)
Kirk Cousins: 72 OVR (-1)
David Sills V: 68 OVR (+3)
LaCale London: 67 OVR (+1)
Alontae Taylor: 76 OVR (+1)
Taysom Hill: 74 OVR (-1)
Devaughn Vele: 73 OVR (+1)
Jordan Howden: 73 OVR (+1)
Tyler Shough: 73 OVR (+1)
Mitchell Evans: 69 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford: 97 OVR (+2)
Kevin Dotson: 86 OVR (+1)
Nate Landman: 86 OVR (+2)
Alaric Jackson: 82 OVR (+1)
Poona Ford: 81 OVR (-1)
Steve Avila: 79 OVR (+1)
Coleman Shelton: 78 OVR (+3)
Ahkello Witherspoon: 77 OVR (-1)
Blake Corum: 77 OVR (+2)
Darious Williams: 76 OVR (-3)
Josaiah Stewart: 73 OVR (+1)
Warren McClendon Jr: 71 OVR (+3)
Davis Allen: 67 OVR (+1)
Devon Witherspoon: 90 OVR (+2)
Charles Cross: 83 OVR (-1)
Jarran Reed: 78 OVR (-1)
Nick Emmanwori: 78 OVR (+1)
Hjalte Froholdt: 83 OVR (-1)
Michael Wilson: 80 OVR (+1)
Will Johnson: 77 OVR (-1)
Darius Robinson: 70 OVR (-1)
PJ Mustipher: 64 OVR (+1)
