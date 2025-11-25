New simulation Project Motor Racing launches on PC, consoles

Open Extended Reactions

Project Motor Racing, a new motorsport sim, launched today for PC and consoles. It offers 70 licensed cars, 28 scanned real-world tracks and mod support for all platforms, allowing the players themselves to build and add to the game.

At launch, you'll be able to get behind the wheel of vehicles from Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche, Toyota and more, tearing them around iconic tracks such as Daytona, Mount Panorama and the Nürburgring. With each lap, tire grip evolves on the asphalt, creating micro handling differences as the tracks wear down.

"Project Motor Racing was created by people who love this sport and shaped by a community that cares just as much," said Ian Bell, CEO of Straight4 Studios. "We hope it gives racers the same sense of connection and excitement it gave us -- something true to the sport we all love."

The racing sim offers a "survival" style career mode that aims to capture the tension and stakes of a real racing career, from car faults to budget management. If you want to test your skills further, there are online leaderboards and physics parity across cross-platform online play.

The developers have big plans for the future, too.

"This launch is just the starting grid for our ambitions," said Boris Stefan, CSO and head of publishing at GIANTS Software. "We're committed to growing Project Motor Racing into a defining name in the genre."