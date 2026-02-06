Madden NFL 26 available on EA Play subscription ahead of the Super Bowl

The "Get Up" crew debates whether Rams QB Matthew Stafford deserved to win MVP over Patriots QB Drake Maye. (2:30)

Madden NFL 26 is now available to download as part of Electronic Arts' video game subscription service.

Until Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. ET, new members on PlayStation and PC can get an entire year of EA Play for $19.99. For Xbox, EA Play is included as part of your Game Pass subscription.

To give players a leg up, they can also claim a limited-time Supercharge Pack for Ultimate Team.

Available until Mar. 6, the Supercharge Pack features six Elite player items. This comes in addition to February's EA Play Madden Ultimate Team Pack, available until Feb. 28.

EA Play membership also unlocks discounts and access to older Electronic Arts titles.