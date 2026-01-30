Rock climbing game Cairn lands big review scores

Open Extended Reactions

The gameplay of new indie game Cairn may entail conquering a mountain that's claimed many lives, but the game itself is happy with winning hearts and minds.

In Cairn, you make your way up a mountain using chalk, pitons and all four limbs, each controlled individually. You must strategically grab tiny handholds and nestle your toes into the smallest cracks, spreading your weight so you don't buckle and fall as harsh winds whip at you and rain makes the rockface slick.

Cairn came out early this week but it's already sitting at "very positive" on Steam with over 800 user reviews. The critics agree. PC Gamer calls it a "brilliant climbing adventure that siphons the rage out of navigation puzzlers like Death Stranding and Baby Steps, resulting in something prickly, but warmly approachable."

If you're looking for a sports game that's a bit different, Cairn bottles up all the tension and euphoria of mountain climbing without putting your life in danger. And if you hate yourself, there's even a "Free Solo" mode where you can't use pitons and a single death sends you back to the start.