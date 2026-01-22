Rematch's time-limited 1v1 mode is launching next week

Open Extended Reactions

Developer Sloclap has announced the launch of a time-limited 1v1 mode for Rematch called Duel, following a brief period of beta testing in December.

The Duel game mode will allow players to face off against one another one-on-one in an exclusive stadium. Matches typically involve two teams of three or five, with the new game mode allowing players to prove their solo skills without relying on teammates.

Duel was first tested for Rematch in early December last year on the test branch, alongside balance changes that saw improvements to dribbles, quality of life tweaks and the addition of new skills. Those changes went live in the public game in Patch 7 in late December, while the Duel mode will come alongside Patch 8, which is set to go live on Jan. 28.

Duel will have optional voice chat and will be available in both public and private custom matches. It's not currently known how long the Duel game mode will be available for.

Patch 8 will also bring with it a host of changes in addition to the Duel game mode, including a redesign to the game's store, updates to the Captain Pass and improvements to player locomotion. Those in the beta branch will also be able to try out and give feedback for a total rework to the outfield dive, as well as a new ability to perform a lobbed push ball during a dribble. The outfield dive rework has been said to potentially make it into Patch 8 depending on player feedback, while the new ability will be released to the public in Patch 9.

Rematch is available now PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.