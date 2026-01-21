Man City's Rayan Cherki headlines January UFL League Pack

Open Extended Reactions

Free-to-play soccer simulation game UFL has announced the stars for its January League Pack.

Monthly League Packs in UFL feature cards of 50 soccer players from multiple leagues who stood out during the prior month of real-life play.

Headlining the League Pack this month is Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki, whose performance over the last few weeks made him one of the most consistent, high-performing players in the Premier League. Of note was Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United last week in the EFL Cup, with Cherki scoring a last-minute goal to extend the club's lead in the match.

Other headliners for the January League Pack include Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz, as well as Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz. Players will be guaranteed one of these three Mastery 3 players within every five packs opened.

Here's the full list of featured stars in the January League Pack for UFL in January's League Pack and their ratings:

The January League Pack in UFL will be available in-game until Feb. 16.

UFL is currently available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.