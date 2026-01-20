Grid Legends Switch 2 release date set

Open Extended Reactions

Publisher Feral Interactive has announced that racing video game Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition will see a release on Nintendo Switch 2 on Jan. 29 with preorders open on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop now.

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition will include the base game originally released on other platforms, as well as all previously released DLC. The Switch 2 release also features the career mode seen in other versions of the game, as well as the live-action Driven to Glory mode.

Unlike other versions of the game, Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition on Switch 2 won't feature online multiplayer, with the only online connectivity being the online leaderboards for track times. All other game modes and features are seemingly intact and it will support analog trigger input when using the Nintendo Switch Online Gamecube controller in docked mode.

Grid Legends was initially released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC in 2022, where critics praised the game's mix of arcade and simulator-style racing, clever NPC AI and graphics. The game was subsequently ported to iOS and Android and was announced to be coming to Switch 2 in December 2025, with a release window of early 2026.

The game is set to be one of the first motorsport games to be released on Switch 2, with the only other racing game of note being Nintendo's party racing game Mario Kart World.