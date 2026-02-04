Boxing game Undisputed lands on PS Plus

Open Extended Reactions

If you miss the glory days of Fight Night and own a PS5, you're in luck -- you can now download Undisputed as part of your PS Plus subscription.

With a roster of over 70 licensed fighters -- from Tyson Fury to Eddie Hall -- Undisputed is the best place to watch and play the fights that only exist in your wildest dreams.

There's a clean realism to the mechanics, with each jab, cross and slip powered by real physics that calculate the force of every blow. It also features realistic damage, progressive sweat and facial deformation, telling the story of each fight on the fighters' faces.

As well as those fantasy match ups, there's a full career mode to take your own character from rookie to champion.

Men's boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali feature with modern champions like Canelo Álvarez, alongside stars from the Women's Division, including Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields.

The WBC, British Boxing Board of Control and other major organizations are included, along with recognizable boxing brands and fighter introductions from the legendary Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Players can download Undisputed today with a PS Plus Essential subscription. Undisputed is also available to purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.