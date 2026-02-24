Shrouded Sky brings new features to ARC Raiders

Open Extended Reactions

ARC Raiders' latest update, Shrouded Sky, landed today and it's the most significant in a while. There are big meta shifts, new ARC threats to fight and even a fresh location to loot.

Here's a quick list of new features:

Hurricane map condition

Two new ARC enemies

Weather monitoring system

Free raider deck

Dam Battlegrounds map update

Expedition window

Facial hair customization

Let's start with the big news -- beards. What good is a post-apocalyptic setting without them? Now players can make their raiders look all gruff and grizzled before they head Topside.

The Hurricane map condition joins Electromagnetic Storm and Cold Snap as a timed event across all open maps. Debris batters away at shields, wind changes how thrown projectiles work and players have to contend with headwinds and take advantage of tailwinds.

Those tailwinds will come in handy when you meet the new ARC threats. One is a spherical robot called the Comet, which chases players down before detonating in a huge explosion. The other is the Firefly, a flying drone that's heavily armored and fitted with flamethrowers.

Elsewhere, the Stitcher, Venator and Kettle have all been nerfed, while the Jupiter and Aphelion have been buffed. Players can also play pianos they find in the world if they have a death wish.