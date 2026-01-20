Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is getting a sequel

Open Extended Reactions

A sequel to the recently released anime soccer game Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is now in the early stages of development, according to Japanese developer Level-5 Inc.

Level-5 CEO and creative director Akihiro Hino revealed in a livestream that the studio has started pre-production on a sequel to the game, with the story by Hino himself currently in the early stages of writing. The sequel will be set after the events of Victory Road.

Level-5 is also working on a remake of the first game in the Inazuma Eleven series, which was originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2008. The remake is set to be released in 2026.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road was released in November 2025, following years of development troubles. It was initially slated for release in 2018 under the name Inazuma Eleven Ares, before development was rebooted entirely in 2022.

It's the latest in a long series of soccer RPGs from Level-5, which follow Japanese youth teams at the middle- and high-school level as they try to become the best youth soccer team in Japan. The series has seen widespread success in both Japan and internationally, with over a dozen games, multiple animated series and animated films being produced for it. Victory Road in particular sold over 500,000 copies in its first week on sale.