Another jumbo-sized Team of the Week release has arrived in EA Sports Madden NFL 26, as the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Month winners are joining TOTW 14.

Jahmyr Gibbs has been named Offensive POTM. He recorded 493 rushing yards, 203 receiving yards and six touchdowns across the Detroit Lions' five games in November, helping the team win against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

Maxx Crosby is the Defensive POTM for November, holding up the Las Vegas Raiders' banner in trying times for the team. The Raiders may have been defeated in all five of their games this past month, but their defensive end racked up 31 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Both POTMs have received 95 OVR cards that can be unlocked by completing specific sets in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson have secured the top spots in TOTW 14, gaining Limited Edition items with 94 OVR.

While the Bengals lost their latest showdown with the Buffalo Bills 39-34, Stone managed nine tackles and one sack throughout the game to keep things close. Wilson's Cardinals, too, had to deal with a defeat in their latest game, suffering a 45-17 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, but the wide receiver recorded 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Here is the full roster of Madden NFL 26's TOTW 14: