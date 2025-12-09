Vitinha, Bonmatí lead EA FC 26's Joga Bonito program

Joga Bonito is EA Sports FC 26's latest program, celebrating the unique flair of street soccer. The exclusive player items available as part of the promotion come with 5-Star Skills and brand-new PlayStyles to represent the cunning and flashy nature of street soccer.
Vitinha and Aitana Bonmatí lead the squad, gaining substantial stat upgrades on top of a 5-Star rating for Skills and new PlayStyles. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's card trumps all of his previous releases, among them a Team of the Week item, with 91 OVR. Pace is the most improved attribute for the Portuguese star, growing by 13 points compared to the standard card.
Bonmatí's gains are more modest in comparison to Vitinha. The Barcelona player added one point to Pace, Passing and Physical, respectively, which wasn't enough to upgrade her 91 OVR with her first limited item of the season. Access to new PlayStyles, however, still provides a lot of value over her standard version.
Cole Palmer and Frenkie de Jong jointly stand on the second step of the podium with 89 OVR, while four players crowd the third step: Michael Olise, Kenan Yildiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chloe Kelly received items with 88 OVR.
Here is the full line-up for EA Sports FC 26 Joga Bonito:
Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain: 91 OVR
Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona: 91 OVR
Cole Palmer, Chelsea: 89 OVR
Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona. 89 OVR
Michael Olise, Bayern Munich: 88 OVR
Kenan Yildiz, Juventus: 88 OVR
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain: 88 OVR
Chloe Kelly, Arsenal: 88 OVR
Matheus Cunha, Manchester United: 87 OVR
Murillo, Nottingham Forest: 87 OVR
David Alaba, Real Madrid: 87 OVR
João Cancelo, Al Hilal: 87 OVR
Éderson, Fenerbahce: 87 OVR
Rayan Cherki, Manchester City: 87 OVR
Ashley Sanchez, North Carolina Courage: 87 OVR
Isco, Real Betis: 86 OVR
Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven: 86 OVR
Nicole Anyomi, Eintracht Frankfurt: 86 OVR
Maëlle Garbino, Paris FC: 86 OVR
Alexsandro, LOSC Lille: 86 OVR
Endrick, Real Madrid: 86 OVR
Jennifer Echegini, Paris Saint-Germain: 86 OVR
Jérémy Doku, Manchester City: 86 OVR
Lisa Baum, RB Leipzig: 85 OVR
Johan Mojica, RCD Mallorca: 85 OVR
Tanguy Ndombele, OGC Nice: 85 OVR
Bryan Zaragoza, Celta Vigo: 85 OVR
Arthur Atta, Udinese: 85 OVR
Geovany Quenda, Sporting CP: 85 OVR