Vitinha, Bonmatí lead EA FC 26's Joga Bonito program

Joga Bonito is EA Sports FC 26's latest program, celebrating the unique flair of street soccer. The exclusive player items available as part of the promotion come with 5-Star Skills and brand-new PlayStyles to represent the cunning and flashy nature of street soccer.

Vitinha and Aitana Bonmatí lead the squad, gaining substantial stat upgrades on top of a 5-Star rating for Skills and new PlayStyles. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's card trumps all of his previous releases, among them a Team of the Week item, with 91 OVR. Pace is the most improved attribute for the Portuguese star, growing by 13 points compared to the standard card.

Bonmatí's gains are more modest in comparison to Vitinha. The Barcelona player added one point to Pace, Passing and Physical, respectively, which wasn't enough to upgrade her 91 OVR with her first limited item of the season. Access to new PlayStyles, however, still provides a lot of value over her standard version.

Cole Palmer and Frenkie de Jong jointly stand on the second step of the podium with 89 OVR, while four players crowd the third step: Michael Olise, Kenan Yildiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chloe Kelly received items with 88 OVR.

Here is the full line-up for EA Sports FC 26 Joga Bonito: