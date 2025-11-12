Smith-Njigba, Jones are Madden NFL 26's October Players of the Month

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has not only revealed Team of the Week 10 for Madden NFL 26, but also crowned two Players of the Month for October. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was already one of the big winners during the latest ratings update, now the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has the spotlight once again by becoming Madden's latest Offensive POTM.

Smith-Njigba received a 93 OVR to commemorate the achievement alongside his counterpart, October's Defensive POTM Marcus Jones. The New England Patriots cornerback and kick returner brings 96 Agility, 93 Accuracy and 91 Speed to the field with this limited item.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shares the top position honor in TOTW 10 with defensive end Danielle Hunter from the Houston Texans. Both have been awarded 92 OVR limited cards as recognition of their respective efforts over the weekend.

Hunter had seven total tackles in the Texans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to go along with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Goff threw for three touchdowns and 320 passing yards against the Washington Commanders, making vital contributions to a 44-22 victory for the Lions.

Here is the full roster for TOTW 10 in Madden NFL 26, along with the two October POTMs: