          Markkanen, Doncic make gains in first NBA 2K26 ratings update

          play
          Lauri Markkanen with the and-1 bucket (0:19)

          • Marco Wutz
          Nov 11, 2025, 05:19 PM

          2K Games has refreshed the player ratings in NBA 2K26 based on real-world performances since the start of the season and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is one of the winners.

          Gaining three points for a new OVR of 87, the Finnish forward has clearly put last season's injury difficulties behind him. A 51-point game against the Phoenix Suns saw Markkanen not only reach new personal heights, but inscribe himself into franchise history with the eighth-most points scored by a Suns player in a single game.

          Luka Doncic may have missed four games for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that didn't stop him from excelling when he did play. Another two points net him a new OVR of 97. In Doncic's absence, another Laker was able to make strong gains in the form of Austin Reaves, who now stands at 88 OVR after earning three additional points.

          Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, who ended last season on a high note, dropped out of the 90s after a series of disappointing performances and will have to climb his way back up from 88 OVR. It's the same fate for Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, whose two-point loss put him down to 89 OVR.

          Here are the changes made to NBA 2K26's player ratings in the season's first update:

