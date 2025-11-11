2K Games has refreshed the player ratings in NBA 2K26 based on real-world performances since the start of the season and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is one of the winners.
Gaining three points for a new OVR of 87, the Finnish forward has clearly put last season's injury difficulties behind him. A 51-point game against the Phoenix Suns saw Markkanen not only reach new personal heights, but inscribe himself into franchise history with the eighth-most points scored by a Suns player in a single game.
Luka Doncic may have missed four games for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that didn't stop him from excelling when he did play. Another two points net him a new OVR of 97. In Doncic's absence, another Laker was able to make strong gains in the form of Austin Reaves, who now stands at 88 OVR after earning three additional points.
Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, who ended last season on a high note, dropped out of the 90s after a series of disappointing performances and will have to climb his way back up from 88 OVR. It's the same fate for Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, whose two-point loss put him down to 89 OVR.
Here are the changes made to NBA 2K26's player ratings in the season's first update:
Atlantic Division
Jaylen Brown: 91 OVR (+1)
Derrick White: 84 OVR (-3)
Anfernee Simons: 78 OVR (-3)
Neemias Queta: 76 OVR (+2)
Josh Minott: 76 OVR (+5)
Luka Garza: 73 OVR (+1)
Xavier Tillman: 72 OVR (+2)
Hugo Gonzalez: 70 OVR (+1)
Michael Porter Jr: 83 OVR (+1)
Cam Thomas: 81 OVR (+1)
Nic Claxton: 80 OVR (+1)
Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+2)
Ziaire Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyrese Martin: 74 OVR (+1)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 90 OVR (-2)
Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-3)
Jordan Clarkson: 76 OVR (-2)
Guerschon Yabusele: 75 OVR (-2)
Landry Shamet: 73 OVR (+2)
Ariel Hukporti: 71 OVR (+1)
Joel Embiid: 90 OVR (-2)
Tyrese Maxey: 89 OVR (+3)
VJ Edgecombe: 81 OVR (+5)
Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)
Trendon Watford: 74 OVR (+1)
Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 85 OVR (+1)
Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (-2)
Jakob Poeltl: 79 OVR (-1)
Collin Murray-Boyles: 77 OVR (+5)
Gradey Dick: 76 OVR (-2)
Jamal Shead: 74 OVR (+1)
Jamison Battle: 74 OVR (+3)
Ja'Kobe Walter: 73 OVR (-1)
Central Division
Josh Giddey: 85 OVR (+3)
Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+1)
Matas Buzelis: 80 OVR (+1)
Tre Jones: 78 OVR (+2)
Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+1)
Ayo Dosunmu: 77 OVR (+1)
Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Lonzo Ball: 77 OVR (-1)
Sam Merrill: 76 OVR (+2)
Jaylon Tyson: 74 OVR (+2)
Craig Porter Jr: 73 OVR (+1)
Jalen Duren: 84 OVR (+2)
Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (+3)
Ronald Holland II: 77 OVR (+3)
Caris LeVert: 76 OVR (-2)
Javonte Green: 72 OVR (+1)
Daniss Jenkins: 70 OVR (+3)
Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+2)
Aaron Nesmith: 80 OVR (+1)
Jarace Walker: 76 OVR (+3)
Quenton Jackson: 75 OVR (+5)
Jay Huff: 74 OVR (-2)
Isaiah Jackson: 74 OVR (+1)
Tony Bradley: 73 OVR (+1)
Mac McClung: 71 OVR (+2)
RayJ Dennis: 71 OVR (+4)
Myles Turner: 81 OVR (-2)
Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (-1)
Ryan Rollins: 79 OVR (+4)
Cole Anthony: 78 OVR (+1)
AJ Green: 76 OVR (+2)
Jericho Sims: 71 OVR (-1)
Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young: 88 OVR (-2)
Jalen Johnson: 85 OVR (+4)
Dyson Daniels: 82 OVR (-1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 80 OVR (+2)
Zaccharie Risacher: 78 OVR (-2)
Asa Newell: 73 OVR (+2)
LaMelo Ball: 88 OVR (+1)
Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+2)
Kon Knueppel: 79 OVR (+4)
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 78 OVR (+8)
Moussa Diabate: 77 OVR (+4)
Sion James: 76 OVR (+6)
Bam Adebayo: 89 OVR (+1)
Norman Powell: 85 OVR (+1)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 80 OVR (+4)
Pelle Larsson: 75 OVR (+1)
Simone Fontecchio: 75 OVR (+3)
Dru Smith: 73 OVR (+3)
Desmond Bane: 81 OVR (-2)
Wendell Carter Jr: 79 OVR (+1)
Anthony Black: 79 OVR (+1)
Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (+1)
Tristan da Silva: 76 OVR (+2)
Tyus Jones: 74 OVR (-3)
Noah Penda: 72 OVR (+2)
Alex Sarr: 83 OVR (+2)
Kyshawn George: 81 OVR (+4)
CJ McCollum: 79 OVR (-2)
Bilal Coulibaly: 79 OVR (+1)
Khris Middleton: 78 OVR (-1)
Bub Carrington: 76 OVR (-2)
Corey Kispert: 76 OVR (-1)
Tre Johnson: 76 OVR (+1)
Marvin Bagley III: 76 OVR (+3)
Northwest Division
Jamal Murray: 87 OVR (+1)
Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (+1)
Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-4)
Christian Braun: 79 OVR (-1)
Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (+1)
Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+2)
Rudy Gobert: 83 OVR (-1)
Jaden McDaniels: 83 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 77 OVR (-1)
Jaylen Clark: 74 OVR (+1)
Rob Dillingham: 73 OVR (-1)
Bones Hyland: 73 OVR (+2)
Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Joe: 79 OVR (+1)
Aaron Wiggins: 79 OVR (+2)
Ajay Mitchell: 79 OVR (+6)
Deni Avdija: 84 OVR (+2)
Jrue Holiday: 82 OVR (+1)
Jerami Grant: 81 OVR (+2)
Donovan Clingan: 80 OVR (+3)
Blake Wesley: 73 OVR (+2)
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen: 87 OVR (+3)
Walker Kessler: 83 OVR (+1)
Keyonte George: 82 OVR (+4)
Kyle Filipowski: 76 OVR (-2)
Brice Sensabaugh: 76 OVR (+1)
Taylor Hendricks: 75 OVR (+2)
Ace Bailey: 73 OVR (+4)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)
Walter Clayton Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)
Pacific Division
Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (+1)
Jimmy Butler: 88 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Kuminga: 81 OVR (+3)
Draymond Green: 80 OVR (-1)
Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (-1)
Moses Moody: 78 OVR (+1)
Al Horford: 77 OVR (-2)
Buddy Hield: 76 OVR (-1)
Gary Payton II: 75 OVR (-1)
Will Richard: 75 OVR (+7)
Trayce Jackson-Davis: 73 OVR (-1)
Gui Santos: 72 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
John Collins: 81 OVR (-1)
Brook Lopez: 78 OVR (-2)
Bradley Beal: 77 OVR (-3)
Derrick Jones Jr: 77 OVR (+1)
Chris Paul: 76 OVR (-2)
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 75 OVR (-3)
Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+2)
Austin Reaves: 88 OVR (+3)
Deandre Ayton: 80 OVR (+1)
Jake LaRavia: 78 OVR (+4)
Nick Smith Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: 92 OVR (+1)
Dillon Brooks: 81 OVR (+2)
Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)
Ryan Dunn: 77 OVR (+2)
Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (+1)
Collin Gillespie: 76 OVR (+4)
Nick Richards: 75 OVR (-1)
Oso Ighodaro: 73 OVR (+1)
Zach LaVine: 86 OVR (+1)
Domantas Sabonis: 85 OVR (-2)
Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (+1)
Dennis Schroder: 79 OVR (+1)
Nique Clifford: 72 OVR (+1)
Southwest Division
Cooper Flagg: 80 OVR (-2)
Dereck Lively II: 79 OVR (-1)
Klay Thompson: 76 OVR (-3)
Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-2)
Max Christie: 76 OVR (+1)
Caleb Martin: 73 OVR (-1)
Dwight Powell: 73 OVR (+1)
Alperen Sengun: 88 OVR (+1)
Steven Adams: 77 OVR (+2)
Reed Sheppard: 76 OVR (+4)
Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant: 89 OVR (-2)
Jaren Jackson Jr: 87 OVR (-2)
Cedric Coward: 80 OVR (+8)
Jock Landale: 76 OVR (+2)
Cam Spencer: 74 OVR (+6)
Trey Murphy III: 80 OVR (-2)
Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (-2)
Jeremiah Fears: 78 OVR (+5)
Saddiq Bey: 76 OVR (+1)
Jose Alvarado: 75 OVR (-2)
Derik Queen: 74 OVR (+1)
Jordan Hawkins: 72 OVR (-2)
Victor Wembanyama: 95 OVR (+1)
Stephon Castle: 84 OVR (+2)
Dylan Harper: 79 OVR (+1)
Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)
Julian Champagnie: 73 OVR (+1)