2K Games has run an official simulation of the 2025-26 NBA Season, predicting a repeat championship run for the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the simulation, the Thunder will defeat the New York Knicks for the title following a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. The Knicks are predicted to qualify for the season's ultimate clash by triumphing in a six-game series over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA 2K26 cover star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tapped to claim both the MVP and Finals MVP honors, repeating his success from the previous season. He's predicted to average 36.6 points per game.

Cooper Flagg, who was selected as the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft, is 2K Games' favorite for the Rookie of the Year award with a predicted 17.6 points per game average.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is predicted to become the Defensive Player of the Year, while Amen Thompson from the Houston Rockets is tapped as the Most Improved Player of the Year.

If the simulation turns out to be accurate, Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama will be nominated for the All-NBA First Team alongside Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.