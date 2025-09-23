Shaquille O'Neal leads NBA 2K26 Old School program

Open Extended Reactions

2K Games has introduced the Old School program to NBA 2K26, with Shaquille O'Neal headlining the roster additions for MyTeam. Based on the legend's early days with the Orlando Magic, the Diamond Pink item sports 96 OVR.

O'Neal is joined by 96 OVR Pink Diamond versions of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and women's basketball legend Swin Cash. Cash's pedigree is especially impressive, as she is a three-time WNBA Champion, two-time Olympic gold medal winner and FIBA Women's World Champion. Combined with her two NCAA Women's Champions, she's one of only eleven players to have collected all of these titles.

The trio is accompanied by players such as Diamond Tim Duncan and Pete Maravich, who both sport 94 OVR.

Players can obtain Old School items from the program's packs and gain an extra reward for completing the entire collection in the form of a Ruby Jerry Sloan coach card for their team.