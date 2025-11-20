Open Extended Reactions

AAA Game Studios has published a major update for Golf 5, its VR golf sim. A trio of brand-new multiplayer modes are the crown jewels of the patch.

Fourball Mode lets two teams of two users compete against each other, but only the score from each team's highest scorer counts. Flash 3 Holes Mode offers bite-sized competitions over three holes, while Scramble Mode hosts four players and has the best swing out of everyone's determine the next shot.

The Playoff Edition update also brings two remastered golf courses to the table in Forest Parkland and Tropical Paradise. Users can play 9- and 18-hole matches on these maps, another original creation in Golden Dunes and the seven real-life courses available in the game -- including St. Andrews Old Course and Royal County Down.

Golf 5 features physics-driven gameplay and a whole host of controller settings to enable users to fine-tune their swings, which includes support for golf controller attachments.

The developers also made an in-depth bug fixing and stability pass for the Playoff Edition, so the game should feel much more stable than previously. A new detection system also prevents the title from accidentally registering certain movements as shots, which makes the controls more predictable and precise.

Golf 5 is available on the Meta Quest, SteamVR and Pico 4 systems.