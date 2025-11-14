Open Extended Reactions

Just a few weeks after the World Series, Sony San Diego is revealing some details about MLB The Show 26. This very early look into the developer team's thought process continues the studio's transparency policy on the baseball sim franchise, which it initiated last year to improve communication with fans.

Sony is "focusing on advanced logic and new data metrics" for MLB The Show 26, which will result in redefined player ratings across the board and impact pitch effects as well as bat and ball physics. Additionally, Diamond Dynasty is set for another season-long rotation of content.

Built on the foundations of the current game's mode, MLB The Show 26 will expand players' options in the Road To The Show single-player experience. This includes the addition of more colleges and enhanced content for later career phases.

Sony didn't reveal any specifics on Franchise mode yet, only promising to make it deeper and implementing community feedback.

Finally, the studio confirmed that MLB The Show 26 will deliver Storylines: The Negro Leagues -- Season 4. Steeped in baseball history, this mode will once again highlight the careers of legends that have been often overlooked.

No release date or platforms have been confirmed for the title as of yet.