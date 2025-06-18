Open Extended Reactions

Sony has deployed the latest patch for MLB The Show 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, bringing technical improvements to the game in several modes.

Among the bugs fixed in this version are issues that caused the screen to go blank when players substituted a pitcher in any head-to-head mode, one that froze the game when players received a college offer during the MLB Combine in Road to the Show and one in Stadium Creator that allowed users to break the foul line territory restraints.

Further corrections have been made to Online Home Run Derby, where a bug could cause the wrong home run count to be shown in the results. Additionally, the mode sometimes displayed a "0" next to players' names, which should not be the case anymore.

Similar to previous updates, the latest patch improved a whole host of player models, enhancing their visuals. Here's a full list of all the athletes benefiting from a graphical makeover:

Several pieces of equipment received the same treatment:

Adidas Adizero 2.0 Cleats

Adidas Adizero Edge Plus Cleats

Franklin Cotton Candy Batting Gloves

Franklin Father's Day Gloves CFX Pro

Under Armour Cleats UA Mid

Victus Bat BWITT7

Rounding out the patch is a team filtering option for Diamond Quest rewards in the Diamond Dynasty mode, making it easier for users to find items they're looking for.