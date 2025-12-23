Brown gains, LeBron sinks in fourth NBA 2K26 ratings update

Jaylen Brown has risen to 93 OVR in the latest ratings refresh of NBA 2K26. He continues to power a successful Boston Celtics offense, rising to the occasion after Jayson Tatum's injury last season. In the last two weeks alone, Brown contributed 31 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
He's not the only player to push the team to new heights. The Celtics gained a total of 16 points across 10 athletes in this update with only a single player having points deducted from his tally.
Two winners from the previous refresh -- Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg -- have continued on their upward trajectory. Barnes added another point to reach 88 OVR, while Flagg gained three points for a new rating of 83.
LeBron James went a different direction over the last two weeks, dropping down to 92 OVR after losing two points. LeBron is one of the few top players who had their points reduced, with Ja Morant being the other most notable athlete whose fortunes sank. The Memphis Grizzlies star lost three points and now stands at 86 OVR.
Here are the changes made to NBA 2K26's player ratings in the season's fourth update.
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics:
Jaylen Brown: 93 OVR (+1)
Derrick White: 84 OVR (+1)
Payton Pritchard: 83 OVR (+2)
Anfernee Simons: 79 OVR (+1)
Neemias Queta: 79 OVR (+1)
Jordan Walsh: 79 OVR (+4)
Luka Garza: 76 OVR (+3)
Sam Hauser: 74 OVR (-1)
Baylor Scheierman: 73 OVR (+2)
Hugo Gonzalez: 73 OVR (+2)
Michael Porter Jr: 87 OVR (+1)
Nic Claxton: 81 OVR (-1)
Noah Clowney: 77 OVR (+2)
Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
Egor Demin: 76 OVR (+3)
Danny Wolf: 76 OVR (+2)
Ziaire Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Martin: 74 OVR (-1)
Drake Powell: 74 OVR (+1)
Jalen Wilson: 73 OVR (-1)
Ben Saraf: 73 OVR (+4)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 91 OVR (+1)
OG Anunoby: 86 OVR (+1)
Mikal Bridges: 86 OVR (+1)
Josh Hart: 83 OVR (+2)
Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (+1)
Miles McBride: 77 OVR (+1)
Landry Shamet: 77 OVR (+4)
Tyler Kolek: 75 OVR (+2)
Guerschon Yabusele: 74 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Maxey: 92 OVR (+2)
Joel Embiid: 89 OVR (-1)
Paul George: 83 OVR (+2)
VJ Edgecombe: 81 OVR (+1)
Andre Drummond: 79 OVR (+1)
Trendon Watford: 77 OVR (+1)
Dominick Barlow: 76 OVR (+2)
Jared McCain: 75 OVR (-2)
Justin Edwards: 75 OVR (-1)
Kyle Lowry: 74 OVR (-1)
Adem Bona: 74 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors:
Scottie Barnes: 88 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)
Immanuel Quickley: 82 OVR (+1)
Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: 77 OVR (+2)
Collin Murray-Boyles: 76 OVR (-1)
Jamal Shead: 75 OVR (+1)
Ja'Kobe Walter: 74 OVR (+1)
Central Division
Josh Giddey: 84 OVR (-1)
Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-2)
Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (-1)
Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+2)
Zach Collins: 76 OVR (+1)
Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (+2)
Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+1)
Donovan Mitchell: 94 OVR (+1)
Evan Mobley: 88 OVR (-1)
Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR (-1)
Darius Garland: 81 OVR (-4)
De'Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (-1)
Jaylon Tyson: 80 OVR (+1)
Lonzo Ball: 75 OVR (-1)
Dean Wade: 75 OVR (+1)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 75 OVR (+1)
Craig Porter Jr: 74 OVR (+1)
Larry Nance Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Proctor: 72 OVR (+2)
Cade Cunningham: 93 OVR (+1)
Jalen Duren: 87 OVR (-1)
Ausar Thompson: 83 OVR (+1)
Tobias Harris: 80 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Stewart: 79 OVR (+1)
Caris LeVert: 78 OVR (-1)
Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)
Daniss Jenkins: 78 OVR (-1)
Ronald Holland II: 75 OVR (-1)
Paul Reed: 75 OVR (+3)
Javonte Green: 73 OVR (+1)
Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
Andrew Nembhard: 82 OVR (+1)
T.J. McConnell: 79 OVR (-1)
Jay Huff: 78 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+2)
Jarace Walker: 76 OVR (+1)
Tony Bradley: 74 OVR (+1)
Taelon Peter: 67 OVR (-1)
Kevin Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (+4)
Ryan Rollins: 81 OVR (+2)
Bobby Portis.: 80 OVR (+1)
Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (+2)
Cole Anthony: 77 OVR (-1)
AJ Green: 77 OVR (+1)
Gary Trent Jr: 76 OVR (+1)
Jamaree Bouyea: 73 OVR (+3)
Southeast Division
Jalen Johnson: 88 OVR (+1)
Dyson Daniels: 83 OVR (+1)
Onyeka Okongwu: 82 OVR (+1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 81 OVR (+1)
Zaccharie Risacher: 78 OVR (-1)
Vit Krejci: 77 OVR (+1)
Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)
Asa Newell: 75 OVR (+1)
Mouhamed Gueye: 74 OVR (-1)
Keaton Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)
LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-2)
Kon Knueppel: 84 OVR (+1)
Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+1)
Brandon Miller: 81 OVR (-1)
Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+1)
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 79 OVR (+1)
Mason Plumlee: 76 OVR (+1)
Sion James: 76 OVR (+1)
Tidjane Salaun: 75 OVR (+3)
Tre Mann: 74 OVR (-1)
Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)
Liam McNeeley: 72 OVR (+2)
Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)
Tyler Herro: 86 OVR (-1)
Norman Powell: 86 OVR (+1)
Kel'el Ware: 80 OVR (-1)
Jaime Jaquez Jr: 80 OVR (-1)
Davion Mitchell: 78 OVR (+1)
Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
Simone Fontecchio: 76 OVR (+1)
Nikola Jovic: 75 OVR (-1)
Pelle Larsson: 75 OVR (-2)
Dru Smith: 74 OVR (+1)
Keshad Johnson: 70 OVR (+1)
Franz Wagner: 88 OVR (+1)
Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (-2)
Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (+1)
Jalen Suggs: 83 OVR (+1)
Wendell Carter Jr: 80 OVR (+1)
Anthony Black: 80 OVR (+1)
Jett Howard: 76 OVR (+4)
Tristan da Silva: 75 OVR (-2)
Noah Penda: 74 OVR (+2)
Tyus Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Jase Richardson: 72 OVR (+2)
Alex Sarr: 84 OVR (+1)
CJ McCollum: 82 OVR (+1)
Kyshawn George: 80 OVR (-1)
Bilal Coulibaly: 78 OVR (-1)
Corey Kispert: 78 OVR (+2)
Khris Middleton: 77 OVR (+1)
Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (+1)
Justin Champagnie: 76 OVR (+2)
Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (-2)
Tristan Vukcevic: 74 OVR (+3)
Will Riley: 73 OVR (+3)
Northwest Division
Jamal Murray: 89 OVR (+1)
Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)
Tim Hardaway Jr: 80 OVR (+1)
Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
Jonas Valanciunas: 79 OVR (+1)
Peyton Watson: 78 OVR (+2)
Bruce Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)
Spencer Jones: 73 OVR (+4)
Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)
Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)
Naz Reid: 83 OVR (+1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 76 OVR (-1)
Bones Hyland: 75 OVR (+2)
Jaylen Clark: 73 OVR (-1)
Rob Dillingham: 72 OVR (-1)
Chet Holmgren: 89 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Hartenstein: 83 OVR (+1)
Cason Wallace: 80 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Joe: 80 OVR (+1)
Ajay Mitchell: 80 OVR (+1)
Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Ousmane Dieng: 73 OVR (+1)
Branden Carlson: 73 OVR (+3)
Deni Avdija: 88 OVR (+1)
Shaedon Sharpe: 83 OVR (+2)
Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)
Donovan Clingan: 82 OVR (+2)
Kris Murray: 73 OVR (-1)
Duop Reath: 73 OVR (+1)
Sidy Cissoko: 73 OVR (+1)
Caleb Love: 72 OVR (+4)
Lauri Markkanen: 87 OVR (-1)
Keyonte George: 83 OVR (+1)
Kyle Filipowski: 77 OVR (+1)
Ace Bailey: 77 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Collier: 76 OVR (-1)
Kevin Love: 75 OVR (+1)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+2)
Walter Clayton Jr: 75 OVR (+2)
Taylor Hendricks: 74 OVR (-1)
Pacific Division
Draymond Green: 79 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Kuminga: 79 OVR (-2)
Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (+1)
Moses Moody: 77 OVR (-1)
Quinten Post: 77 OVR (+1)
Buddy Hield: 76 OVR (+1)
Pat Spencer: 76 OVR (+3)
Will Richard: 76 OVR (+1)
Gary Payton II: 75 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers:
James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
Ivica Zubac: 86 OVR (-1)
John Collins: 77 OVR (-1)
Kris Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)
Brook Lopez: 74 OVR (-2)
Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)
Jordan Miller: 73 OVR (+2)
Kobe Brown: 72 OVR (+1)
Kobe Sanders: 72 OVR (+1)
Cam Christie: 70 OVR (+2)
LeBron James: 92 OVR (-2)
Austin Reaves: 89 OVR (+1)
Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)
Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (+1)
Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)
Jake LaRavia: 76 OVR (-1)
Devin Booker: 93 OVR (+1)
Dillon Brooks: 83 OVR (+1)
Mark Williams: 83 OVR (+1)
Grayson Allen: 80 OVR (-2)
Collin Gillespie: 80 OVR (+1)
Ryan Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)
Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)
Oso Ighodaro: 75 OVR (+1)
Nick Richards: 74 OVR (-1)
Khaman Maluach: 73 OVR (-1)
Zach LaVine: 83 OVR (-1)
DeMar DeRozan: 83 OVR (-1)
Keegan Murray: 80 OVR (-1)
Malik Monk: 79 OVR (-1)
Dennis Schroder: 77 OVR (-2)
Maxime Raynaud: 77 OVR (+3)
Keon Ellis: 75 OVR (-1)
Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)
Southwest Division
Dallas Mavericks:
Cooper Flagg: 83 OVR (+3)
P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+1)
Naji Marshall: 79 OVR (+1)
Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (-1)
Klay Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)
Ryan Nembhard: 78 OVR (+2)
D'Angelo Russell: 77 OVR (-1)
Max Christie: 77 OVR (+1)
Brandon Williams: 77 OVR (+4)
Moussa Cisse: 72 OVR (+4)
Alperen Sengun: 89 OVR (+1)
Jabari Smith Jr: 80 OVR (-1)
Reed Sheppard: 80 OVR (+1)
Steven Adams: 78 OVR (+1)
Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)
Aaron Holiday: 75 OVR (+2)
Memphis Grizzlies:
Ja Morant: 86 OVR (-3)
Jaren Jackson Jr: 86 OVR (-1)
Zach Edey: 82 OVR (+1)
Cedric Coward: 81 OVR (+1)
Santi Aldama: 79 OVR (+1)
Cam Spencer: 79 OVR (+4)
Jock Landale: 78 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Wells: 77 OVR (+1)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (-1)
Vince Williams Jr: 75 OVR (-1)
John Konchar: 74 OVR (-1)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 73 OVR (+1)
Trey Murphy III: 84 OVR (+1)
Derik Queen: 82 OVR (+2)
Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+1)
Jeremiah Fears: 80 OVR (+1)
Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+2)
Yves Missi: 76 OVR (-1)
Bryce McGowens: 75 OVR (+2)
Kevon Looney: 73 OVR (-1)
Monte Morris: 72 OVR (-1)
Micah Peavy: 72 OVR (-1)
Stephon Castle: 86 OVR (+2)
Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)
Dylan Harper: 80 OVR (+1)
Harrison Barnes. 79 OVR (+1)
Keldon Johnson: 79 OVR (+1)
Luke Kornet: 78 OVR (+1)
Kelly Olynyk: 77 OVR (+1)
Julian Champagnie: 77 OVR (+2)
Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)
David Jones Garcia: 71 OVR (+1)