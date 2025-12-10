Soccer game Rematch tests new 1v1 mode and balance changes

Open Extended Reactions

Developer Sloclap is currently testing a brand-new game mode for Rematch called Duel. Duel is set to be a 1v1 mode "built around dribbling, precision, and goal blockers" that will provide players with a "more skill-oriented experience." The studio currently plans on releasing Duel as a time-limited mode during Patch 8 in late January 2026. Players can try out the mode at the moment, leaving their feedback to help the developers fine-tune the experience for release.

The test branch also holds balance changes planned for the upcoming launch of Patch 7. These adjustments include an improvement to dribbles, allowing them to cover more distance and be a bit faster. In addition players will be able to combine dribbles with the Push Ball ability, creating a brand-new skill called Dribble Push Ball. This pushes the ball further and enables faster turns for more fluid movement transitions. Likewise, dashing is being integrated with dribbling, so players won't be stopped by ball control animations any time they try to combine the moves.

Movement in general will be made more responsive in the coming update. Sloclap promises "allowing faster redirections after dive and tackle abilities, and smoother turns when jogging or sprinting."

Another general change touches on match duration: Ranked and Quickmatch 5v5 and 4v4 games will now take five minutes, while 3v3 matches will take four minutes.

As this is a test version, it remains to be seen whether all of the planned changes will make it into the live version of Rematch. As always, player feedback will be critical in this regard.