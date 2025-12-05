Madden NFL 26's 99 Club loses a member in latest update

Open Extended Reactions

The latest ratings update in Madden NFL 26 has caused a lot of movement among top players, including Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver lost one point, dropping out of the prestigious 99 Club. That leaves only Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Lane Johnson and Myles Garrett as members of the elite group for the moment.

However, fresh prospects are starting to close in on the coveted entry tickets. Penei Sewell has gained a point, increasing his rating to 98 OVR.

Jonathan Taylor, who started the season at 88 OVR, continued his rise by reaching yet another career high of 97 OVR. If he can continue his trajectory throughout the remainder of the season, the Indianapolis Colts halfback is destined to join the illustrious club.

Several athletes managed to take the important step into the 90s this week: Nik Bonitto gained two points to make it to 91 OVR, while A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jaylon Johnson added one point to their respective tallies to reach 90 OVR.

Things have been less bright for Dexter Lawrence II and Lamar Jackson: Both had their ratings reduced by three points to 94 OVR -- the worst standing for both of them since Madden NFL 23.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 13 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Darius Slay: 79 OVR (-3)

O'Cyrus Torrence: 74 OVR (+4)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Devin Bush: 84 OVR (+2)

Carson Schwesinger: 80 OVR (+1)

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert: 90 OVR (-1)

Kimani Vidal: 76 OVR (+1)

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell: 98 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff: 88 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ben Bredeson: 74 OVR (+2)

Logan Hall: 73 OVR (+1)

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers