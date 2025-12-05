Madden NFL 26's 99 Club loses a member in latest update

The latest ratings update in Madden NFL 26 has caused a lot of movement among top players, including Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver lost one point, dropping out of the prestigious 99 Club. That leaves only Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Lane Johnson and Myles Garrett as members of the elite group for the moment.
However, fresh prospects are starting to close in on the coveted entry tickets. Penei Sewell has gained a point, increasing his rating to 98 OVR.
Jonathan Taylor, who started the season at 88 OVR, continued his rise by reaching yet another career high of 97 OVR. If he can continue his trajectory throughout the remainder of the season, the Indianapolis Colts halfback is destined to join the illustrious club.
Several athletes managed to take the important step into the 90s this week: Nik Bonitto gained two points to make it to 91 OVR, while A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jaylon Johnson added one point to their respective tallies to reach 90 OVR.
Things have been less bright for Dexter Lawrence II and Lamar Jackson: Both had their ratings reduced by three points to 94 OVR -- the worst standing for both of them since Madden NFL 23.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 13 ratings updates.
AFC East
Darius Slay: 79 OVR (-3)
O'Cyrus Torrence: 74 OVR (+4)
Brandon Stephens: 76 OVR (+1)
Adonai Mitchell: 74 OVR (+1)
Khalil Herbert: 74 OVR (-1)
Jowon Briggs: 71 OVR (+1)
Malachi Moore: 69 OVR (+1)
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: 89 OVR (+1)
Stefon Diggs: 88 OVR (-1)
Marcus Jones: 82 OVR (+1)
Kayshon Boutte: 80 OVR (+1)
Jaylinn Hawkins: 76 OVR (+1)
Craig Woodson: 74 OVR (+1)
Christian Elliss: 72 OVR (+1)
Ben Brown: 65 OVR (+2)
De'Von Achane: 88 OVR (+1)
Jordyn Brooks: 81 OVR (+1)
Zach Wilson: 66 OVR (+1)
AFC North
DJ Turner II: 83 OVR (+1)
Evan McPherson: 81 OVR (+1)
Jordan Battle: 76 OVR (+1)
Joseph Ossai: 74 OVR (+1)
Ted Karras: 74 OVR (-2)
Lucas Patrick: 72 OVR (-2)
Myles Murphy: 72 OVR (+1)
Cedric Johnson: 69 OVR (+1)
Oren Burks: 69 OVR (-1)
Tanner Hudson: 68 OVR (+2)
Devin Bush: 84 OVR (+2)
Carson Schwesinger: 80 OVR (+1)
Derrick Henry: 94 OVR (-1)
Lamar Jackson: 94 OVR (-3)
Marlon Humphrey: 89 OVR (-1)
DeAndre Hopkins: 81 OVR (-1)
Travis Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
Alohi Gilman: 78 OVR (+1)
Dre'Mont Jones: 75 OVR (-1)
Mike Green: 75 OVR (-1)
Teddye Buchanan: 75 OVR (+1)
Charlie Kolar: 67 OVR (+1)
Cooper Rush: 65 OVR (-1)
Jalen Ramsey: 95 OVR (+1)
T.J. Watt: 94 OVR (-2)
Jaylen Warren: 82 OVR (+1)
Pat Freiermuth: 80 OVR (-2)
Patrick Queen: 80 OVR (-1)
Aaron Rodgers: 78 OVR (-1)
Adam Thielen: 75 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Anton Harrison: 76 OVR (+1)
DaVon Hamilton: 73 OVR (-1)
Antonio Johnson: 72 OVR (+1)
Montaric Brown: 72 OVR (+2)
Cole Van Lanen: 64 OVR (+2)
Amani Hooker: 77 OVR (-1)
Cam Ward: 72 OVR (+1)
Corey Levin: 64 OVR (+1)
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: 97 OVR (+1)
Charvarius Ward: 89 OVR (-1)
Alec Pierce: 82 OVR (+1)
Tanor Bortolini: 81 OVR (-1)
Zaire Franklin: 79 OVR (-1)
Mo Alie-Cox: 71 OVR (-1)
DJ Giddens: 70 OVR (-1)
Dalton Schultz: 82 OVR (+1)
Calen Bullock: 77 OVR (+1)
Jayden Higgins: 75 OVR (+1)
Myles Bryant: 69 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Justin Herbert: 90 OVR (-1)
Kimani Vidal: 76 OVR (+1)
Jackson Powers-Johnson: 78 OVR (-1)
Dylan Parham: 75 OVR (-1)
Devin White: 72 OVR (+1)
Garett Bolles: 95 OVR (+1)
Nik Bonitto: 91 OVR (+2)
Dre Greenlaw: 88 OVR (+2)
Brandon Jones: 83 OVR (-1)
Jonathon Cooper: 83 OVR (+1)
Evan Engram: 81 OVR (+1)
Luke Wattenberg: 77 OVR (+1)
Riley Moss: 77 OVR (+1)
George Karlaftis: 83 OVR (-1)
Josh Simmons: 81 OVR (+1)
Xavier Worthy: 80 OVR (+1)
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 77 OVR (-1)
Chamarri Conner: 76 OVR (-1)
NFC East
Saquon Barkley: 96 OVR (-1)
Jordan Mailata: 91 OVR (-1)
Jake Elliott: 80 OVR (-1)
Jihaad Campbell: 80 OVR (-1)
Cam Jurgens: 77 OVR (-2)
AJ Dillon: 75 OVR (-1)
Jalyx Hunt: 73 OVR (+1)
Fred Johnson: 65 OVR (+1)
Dak Prescott: 91 OVR (+1)
George Pickens: 89 OVR (+1)
Jadeveon Clowney: 80 OVR (+2)
Tyler Booker: 80 OVR (+2)
Cooper Beebe: 76 OVR (+2)
KaVontae Turpin: 76 OVR (+1)
Jalen Tolbert: 75 OVR (-1)
Terence Steele: 75 OVR (+1)
James Houston: 72 OVR (+1)
Malik Davis: 71 OVR (+3)
Laremy Tunsil: 94 OVR (-1)
Zach Ertz: 80 OVR (+1)
Marcus Mariota: 73 OVR (+1)
Treylon Burks: 73 OVR (+1)
Chris Rodriguez Jr: 72 OVR (+2)
Javon Kinlaw: 72 OVR (-1)
Jordan Magee: 67 OVR (+1)
Dexter Lawrence II: 94 OVR (-3)
Andrew Thomas: 92 OVR (+1)
Darius Slayton: 78 OVR (+1)
Paulson Adebo: 78 OVR (-1)
Dane Belton: 76 OVR (+1)
Jaxson Dart: 76 OVR (-1)
NFC North
Penei Sewell: 98 OVR (+1)
Jared Goff: 88 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: 98 OVR (-1)
T.J. Hockenson: 84 OVR (-1)
Aaron Jones Sr.: 80 OVR (-2)
Dallas Turner: 75 OVR (+1)
Michael Jurgens: 62 OVR (+1)
Max Brosmer: 59 OVR (-1)
Jordan Love: 85 OVR (+1)
Isaiah McDuffie: 78 OVR (+1)
Dontayvion Wicks: 76 OVR (+1)
Anthony Belton: 70 OVR (-1)
Joe Thuney: 93 OVR (+1)
Jaylon Johnson: 90 OVR (+1)
D'Andre Swift: 84 OVR (+1)
Jaquan Brisker: 84 OVR (+1)
Kevin Byard III: 84 OVR (+2)
Drew Dalman: 82 OVR (+1)
Caleb Williams: 80 OVR (+1)
Colston Loveland: 78 OVR (+2)
Kyle Monangai: 75 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 74 OVR (+1)
D'Marco Jackson: 69 OVR (+4)
NFC South
Ben Bredeson: 74 OVR (+2)
Logan Hall: 73 OVR (+1)
Bijan Robinson: 95 OVR (+1)
A.J. Terrell Jr.: 90 OVR (+1)
Kyle Pitts Sr: 79 OVR (+1)
Ryan Neuzil: 78 OVR (+1)
James Pearce Jr: 76 OVR (+1)
Alvin Kamara: 80 OVR (-1)
Taliese Fuaga: 77 OVR (-1)
Kool-Aid McKinstry: 76 OVR (+1)
Devaughn Vele: 72 OVR (+1)
Devin Neal: 72 OVR (+1)
Terrell Burgess: 72 OVR (+1)
Tyler Shough: 72 OVR (+2)
Bryce Young: 77 OVR (+2)
Jalen Coker: 74 OVR (+1)
Nic Scourton: 74 OVR (-1)
Chau Smith-Wade: 73 OVR (+2)
Krys Barnes: 72 OVR (-1)
Lathan Ransom: 70 OVR (+1)
Jake Curhan: 64 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Poona Ford: 82 OVR (+1)
Darious Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
Colby Parkinson: 72 OVR (+1)
Warren McClendon Jr: 68 OVR (+1)
Xavier Smith: 65 OVR (+2)
Kenneth Walker III: 87 OVR (-1)
Sam Darnold: 84 OVR (-1)
Ernest Jones IV: 81 OVR (+1)
Riq Woolen: 81 OVR (-1)
Zach Charbonnet: 81 OVR (+1)
Rashid Shaheed: 79 OVR (-1)
Drake Thomas: 69 OVR (+1)
Trey McBride: 96 OVR (+1)
James Conner: 83 OVR (-1)
Kyler Murray: 75 OVR (-1)
Evan Brown: 74 OVR (-1)
Ricky Pearsall: 79 OVR (-1)
Renardo Green: 77 OVR (+1)