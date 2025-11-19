Open Extended Reactions

It's a big day for Madden NFL 26, as both the latest Team of the Week and Title Update 5 are arriving in the game. TU5 has the new All-Madden Legacy Game mode in tow and brings improvements to Franchise Mode as well as the general gameplay with changes to AI playcalling, new X-Factors and defender containment. Fresh playbooks complete the agenda alongside many visual enhancements.

Players can expect more than a 1,000 new offensive plays across the 32 NFL playbooks. This includes 17 brand-new formations and more than 280 plays that have been inspired by actual maneuvers seen on the field this season.

TOTW 11 is led by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, whose eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns did some heavy lifting in the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. McMillan received a 93 OVR Limited Edition item for his troubles. Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard scored a similar card thanks to eight solo tackles and two passes defended during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Here is the full line-up for the Madden NFL 26 TOTW 11: