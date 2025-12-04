Open Extended Reactions

Top Eleven publisher Zynga and Bundesliga announced a partnership earlier this year to bring licensed content to the mobile game in a historic move for both sides -- and the next phase of this cooperation is now at hand.

The game's new Bundesliga Gallery update features all 18 clubs of Germany's top soccer league. Players can discover and unlock the squads of eleven stars from the storied competition in addition to obtaining a plentitude of other rewards.

Among the featured athletes appearing in Top Eleven as part of this collaboration are Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi (who also made it into EA FC 26's TOTW 12 for a second video game appearance this week), Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt and TSG Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann.

Developer Nordeus called the opportunity to bring these real-world superstars into the game via the Gallery feature "an exciting first for us," emphasizing that the partnership has already been popular among the management game's community even before this player-focused addition.

The Bundesliga Gallery will be available in the iOS and Android game until January 24, 2026.